Fortnite is a famous multiplayer game with a vibrant and colorful ambiance. Players have thoroughly enjoyed the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite over the years.

Fortnite requires an internet connection to run. So, if players want to enjoy other offline games like Fortnite on their Android devices, they can pick any of the games from the list given below.

Also read: Top 5 games like Fortnite for low-end Android devices in 2021

5 best offline Android games like Fortnite

#1 - Giant.io

Image via Zuad Gaming (YouTube)

The gameplay of this title is like Fortnite since it has building and survival elements. The game offers 16 types of weapons that players can use to shoot enemies.

Players will have to play against advanced bots if they want to enjoy the game offline. This title can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#2 - Battle Destruction

Advertisement

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

Like Fortnite, this game has building and survival elements in its gameplay. The title offers a huge map for players to explore and lots of loot for weapons and supplies.

There are vehicles strewn around the map that players can use to travel around. Apart from the Battle Royale mode, players can also enjoy 1v1 matches.

Download it from here.

#3 - Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

Image via Google Play

Players can enjoy battle royale matches without an internet connection in this single-player shooting game. The matches are easy to play, and the title has the auto-shooting feature, which makes it even easier.

Various cyber weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas are available for players to defeat foes. The cartoonish characters and ambiance will surely remind players of Fortnite.

Download it from here.

#4 - Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Advertisement

Image via TeBsZzz Gaming (YouTube)

This title combines MOBA and battle royale elements to make the gameplay more entertaining. The adorable characters featured in the title are like mini-versions of the Fortnite characters.

The unique 3v3 MOBA matches, which last for about four minutes, will win players over. Mobile gamers can also enjoy battle royale matches where one match can have a maximum of 12 players.

Download it from here.

#5 - Ghosts Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The Battle Royale matches of this title will remind players of Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. This title also offers other modes like Team Fight, Squad, and Team Deathmatch.

The title is all about surviving till the end, and players can use machine guns, shotguns, and pistols to do the same. A battle royale match can have up to 25 players and last for about five minutes.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like Fortnite in 2021