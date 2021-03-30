Fortnite has a long list of things that players hate about the game.

The list contains just about everything from skins, the map, weapons, gears, gliders, and just about everything else. There's honestly just about hate for nearly every subject in the game, depending on who's talking. Of course, the game isn't all bad, it's changed a lot in recent years.

There are a few things in Fortnite that are universally disliked in the game by the community. So, below we have a list of the top 5 most disliked things in Fortnite.

Top 5 Most Dislike Things in Fortnite

#5 – Spire Jump boots

(Image via Epic Games)

The boots are useful for distance traveling, but that's it. The Spire Jump Boots don't deal any damage to players whatsoever and it takes an extreme amount of effort to get them.

Players need to travel to any small Spire tower, kill a Spire Guardian, take the Spire Orb to the main Spire tower, and trade it in. Players are expected to do this all while being vulnerable with no weapons to help while they carry the orb.

Advertisement

#4 – NPCs (and Wolves)

(Image via Epic Games)

In the new season, we've seen NPCs once again that hide out in POI locations or other landmarks. In previous seasons, these NPCs were just scattered all across the map and could get the jump on players at any moment and eliminate them. It was pretty annoying in the last few seasons and still is now.

Though NPC's work bit different in this new season of Fortnite, players can hire NPCs and have them eliminate other players' build. It's too much and gives an advantage to whoever hires the NPC. Plus on the subject, Wolves are also pretty disliked. Though it's cool to tame one, if players find themselves battling it out, a pack of Wolves could come out of nowhere to throw the whole game off.

#3 – Makeshift Weapons

Advertisement

(Image via Twitter)

Crafting weapons in Fortnite is interesting, almost having a 50/50 chance of being liked by a player or not. But with this new change comes Makeshift Weapons, which is a headache altogether. These new weapons are the new meta in-game and are found everywhere.

Makeshift Weapons doesn't carry a lot of ammo, such as the Makeshift Shotgun, which only carries two rounds at a time. Plus, it's hard to shoot anything with these weapons as their accuracy isn't the best.

#2 – The New Storm

(Image via YouTube)

In agreement, the storm was always annoying. Though it makes perfect sense to have it in Fortnite, it has flaws here and there. However, the new storm in season 6 is not the best. This new season, the storm is extremely bright and nearly hard to navigate through.

It makes it hard for any players who wish to make a comeback from the storm. Hopefully, with the new v16.10 update, we'll see a change in the storm.

#1 – Secret Skins

(Image via Epic Games)

Advertisement

Fortnite has introduced secret skins before, one being Deadpool in the earlier seasons. Now, one of the secret skins coming is the new Neymar skin. Players dislike the idea that the game would even get a Neymar skin to begin with. Usually, a secret skin matches the season or at least introduces something new that's to come.

Fortnite neymar jr ads running across the globe. Via:@VenomLeaks pic.twitter.com/EaQ3PvaKC2 — N31L_FN - Fortnite Leaks, News and Art (@NeilHari2) March 26, 2021

The Neymar skin has no relation to the new Primal theme of Fortnite. Though there might be some connection with a wolf or beast, probably another werewolf, it just doesn't sit right with a lot of players. It could have just been a skin in the item shop, rather than a secret skin. The originality of the skin has diminished for a while not.