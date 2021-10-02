What are base rewards in Fortnite Save the World

Fortnite Save the World is still going strong even after the Battle Royale mode grabbed the spotlight.

Players are still diving into Fortnite Save the World, weathering the Storm, and driving back the monsters it has brought with it. Doing that is the best way to earn base rewards.

Base rewards in Fortnite Save the World are rewards given for completing missions and tasks. Some of them can be used in BR, while others are just for STW and the Homebase.

Homebase rewards in Fortnite Save the World

A promotional image for Fortnite Save the World (Image via Epic Games)

The Homebase is your main base of operation in Fortnite Save the World. It is also where Storm Shield Defense missions take place. These require players to protect the Storm Shield Defense device and provide great rewards if successful.

Of course, most of these rewards only work in Fortnite Save the World, as they are meant to fortify your base. However, there are some items, such as player banners, that can be used on the account in Battle Royale.

There are five zones in Fortnite Save the World, each with its base rewards to earn. These come in different rarities with different power levels. The five zones are:

Ventures

Twine

Canny

Plankerton

Stonewood

The rewards for each, in order, are as follows:

Ventures

Predator

Survivor

Survivor

Survivor

Survivor

Survivor

Thumper

Survivor

Wall Darts

Terminator

Stampede

Healing Pad

Sniper Defender

Pipe Down!

Flame Grill Floor Trap

Vacuum Tube Launcher

Floor Launcher

Survivor

Armaggeddon

Survivor

Vacuum Tube Shotgun

Wall Launcher

Twine

Vigilante

Hammercrush

Triple Tap

Masters Driver

Doomhammer

Vindertech Disintegrator

Thumper

Judge

Assault Defender

Pipe Down!

Canny

Nightclaw

Floor Launcher

Breaching Bar

Siegebreaker

Piston Spitter

Shuriken Master Sarah

Floor Launcher

Sawtooth

Tsunami

Plankerton

Flame Grill Floor Trap

Survivor

Assault Defender

Survivor

Survivor

Survivor

Monsoon

Old Smokey

Bolt Bolt

Stonewood

Survivor

Ceiling Zapper

Survivor

Survivor

Survivor

Maverick

Hunter-killer

Scoped Dragonfly

Vindertech Slammer

These Fortnite Save the World base rewards can be obtained throughout your time defending each location. They are vital items for protecting your Homebase, and the majority of them are only available in STW.

