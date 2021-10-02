What are base rewards in Fortnite Save the World

Fortnite Save the World is still going strong even after the Battle Royale mode grabbed the spotlight.
Players are still diving into Fortnite Save the World, weathering the Storm, and driving back the monsters it has brought with it. Doing that is the best way to earn base rewards.
Base rewards in Fortnite Save the World are rewards given for completing missions and tasks. Some of them can be used in BR, while others are just for STW and the Homebase.
Homebase rewards in Fortnite Save the World
The Homebase is your main base of operation in Fortnite Save the World. It is also where Storm Shield Defense missions take place. These require players to protect the Storm Shield Defense device and provide great rewards if successful.
Of course, most of these rewards only work in Fortnite Save the World, as they are meant to fortify your base. However, there are some items, such as player banners, that can be used on the account in Battle Royale.
There are five zones in Fortnite Save the World, each with its base rewards to earn. These come in different rarities with different power levels. The five zones are:
- Ventures
- Twine
- Canny
- Plankerton
- Stonewood
The rewards for each, in order, are as follows:
Ventures
- Predator
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Thumper
- Survivor
- Wall Darts
- Terminator
- Stampede
- Healing Pad
- Sniper Defender
- Pipe Down!
- Flame Grill Floor Trap
- Vacuum Tube Launcher
- Floor Launcher
- Survivor
- Armaggeddon
- Survivor
- Vacuum Tube Shotgun
- Wall Launcher
Twine
- Vigilante
- Hammercrush
- Triple Tap
- Masters Driver
- Doomhammer
- Vindertech Disintegrator
- Thumper
- Judge
- Assault Defender
- Pipe Down!
Canny
- Nightclaw
- Floor Launcher
- Breaching Bar
- Siegebreaker
- Piston Spitter
- Shuriken Master Sarah
- Floor Launcher
- Sawtooth
- Tsunami
Plankerton
- Flame Grill Floor Trap
- Survivor
- Assault Defender
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Monsoon
- Old Smokey
- Bolt Bolt
Stonewood
- Survivor
- Ceiling Zapper
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Survivor
- Maverick
- Hunter-killer
- Scoped Dragonfly
- Vindertech Slammer
These Fortnite Save the World base rewards can be obtained throughout your time defending each location. They are vital items for protecting your Homebase, and the majority of them are only available in STW.