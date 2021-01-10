Fortnite fans say they feel "scammed" after STW exclusive skin is made available in Battle Royale mode

Epic Games just added a cosmetic bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop from Save The World, and gamers are quite offended by this.
Fortnite Save The World and Battle Royale are two different games developed by Epic Games. While one features zombies, the other is from the classic battle royale genre.
While they are from the same developer, both games have distinct elements that differ from each other.
The community expressed their discontent after Epic added an exclusive Save The World cosmetic set in Fortnite Battle Royale. Popular YouTube Tabor Hill spoke at length about this matter in his recent video.
Fortnite Save The World "exclusive" outfit added in battle royale for 1200 V-Bucks
Both Fortnite Save The World and Battle Royale have their own line of exclusive cosmetics, which are not mutually inclusive. Epic has always ensured that these two games remain separate from each other.
They have successfully achieved that not only with the game dynamics but also with the in-game cosmetics that players can purchase in both Fortnite games.
However, after the recent cosmetic inclusion in Battle Royale, Save The World fans feel like they've been scammed.
The latest set in the Fortnite Battle Royale Item Shop features the Metal Team Leader part of the Royale Hearts set. It was introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. However, this is where the problem began.
This same outfit pack was an exclusive pack-in Fortnite Save The World. It was known as "Metal Team Leader Pack" in Save The World. This item was supposed to be rare, as it could only be purchased in the zombies game.
However, Epic Games have added it to Fortnite Battle Royale, and fans have a mixture of emotions while reacting to this inclusion. While a majority feel that they have been scammed, some support this move by Epic Games.
Players that exclusively play battle royale are quite impressed by this pack, as Epic Games is trying to make a homogeneous community out of two popular Fortnite games. The inclusion of the Metal Leader in battle royale means that it is not rare anymore.
While battle royale gamers have purchased this pack, several (that have both Fortnite games) condemned this inclusion.
Tabor Hill mentioned that there is nothing unique about this outfit and that including this in Fortnite Battle Royale is not good for the Save The World community. He explains that this will infuriate several Fortnite Save The World players as the bundle isn't really "exclusive" anymore.
The Metal Leader outfit costs 1200 V-Bucks and is currently present in the Fortnite Item Shop. Numerous gamers reacted to the inclusion of this Item Shop outfit on Twitter.
While some mentioned how Epic Games basically scammed Save The World players, others came to Epic's defense, pointing out how they never meant to keep this outfit as an exclusive.
In fact, several gamers mentioned that this pack belongs to Fortnite Save The World, and Epic Games added this in battle royale just for the money.
The Metal Leader outfit pack might be added in Fortnite Battle Royale for Nintendo Switch players as they do not have access to Fortnite Save The World. While that would bring some uniformity to the community, it is still unacceptable for Save The World gamers.
Ideally, Epic Games will sort this matter out by adding another style variant exclusively for Fortnite Save The World players, making the outfit exclusive in reality.Published 10 Jan 2021, 19:49 IST