Fortnite fans say they feel "scammed" after STW exclusive skin is made available in Battle Royale mode

Epic Games just added a cosmetic bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop from Save The World, and gamers are quite offended by this.

Fortnite Save The World and Battle Royale are two different games developed by Epic Games. While one features zombies, the other is from the classic battle royale genre.

Metal on the outside but a friendly bear on the inside.



Grab the Metal Team Leader Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/u47plnaS7m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 10, 2021

While they are from the same developer, both games have distinct elements that differ from each other.

The community expressed their discontent after Epic added an exclusive Save The World cosmetic set in Fortnite Battle Royale. Popular YouTube Tabor Hill spoke at length about this matter in his recent video.

Fortnite Save The World "exclusive" outfit added in battle royale for 1200 V-Bucks

Both Fortnite Save The World and Battle Royale have their own line of exclusive cosmetics, which are not mutually inclusive. Epic has always ensured that these two games remain separate from each other.

I think it’s one of the editions of stw you were able to purchase, kinda above the “deluxe edition” I’m pretty sure it was an older thing that happened long ago. I don’t really have much knowledge on stw but that’s all I remember — Sunset 27 (@dodgerfan4266) January 10, 2021

They have successfully achieved that not only with the game dynamics but also with the in-game cosmetics that players can purchase in both Fortnite games.

However, after the recent cosmetic inclusion in Battle Royale, Save The World fans feel like they've been scammed.

It’s free with ultimate? I still paid for it and I have ultimate... — dylan eats shit (@thebigdil_) January 10, 2021

The latest set in the Fortnite Battle Royale Item Shop features the Metal Team Leader part of the Royale Hearts set. It was introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. However, this is where the problem began.

I guess there’s no such thing exclusive to this game anymore — MrIcyPsycho (@MrIcyPsycho) January 10, 2021

This same outfit pack was an exclusive pack-in Fortnite Save The World. It was known as "Metal Team Leader Pack" in Save The World. This item was supposed to be rare, as it could only be purchased in the zombies game.

The only exclusive things they got from this pack is just a reskinned hero and weapon with exact same abilities you can get from another hero and weapon plus 1000 vbucks?? Save The World is literally dead.. — saveslotone (@saveslotone) January 10, 2021

I'll never understand this game



people had STW and still payed $20 for this — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) January 10, 2021

However, Epic Games have added it to Fortnite Battle Royale, and fans have a mixture of emotions while reacting to this inclusion. While a majority feel that they have been scammed, some support this move by Epic Games.

I found it funny how if you buy the crew pack and already own the BP, you get 950 v-bucks back but STW owners didn't even got a discount. — Jedz (@Jeds_Z) January 10, 2021

Players that exclusively play battle royale are quite impressed by this pack, as Epic Games is trying to make a homogeneous community out of two popular Fortnite games. The inclusion of the Metal Leader in battle royale means that it is not rare anymore.

STW owners of this skin should get a rusty edit style. We paid more than this skin is worth in the item shop 😬. pic.twitter.com/vLEOL8uEbz — ⚡〲Frankenstein_101 🔥⚡ (@10frankenstein) January 10, 2021

While battle royale gamers have purchased this pack, several (that have both Fortnite games) condemned this inclusion.

Isn't that a save the world pack skin?

Doesn't make sense to put it in the shop, this kinda feels like the rogue agent situation lol



But anyway day 142 pic.twitter.com/YM8Ge47pAi — 🎆Amethyst_Astro🎆 (@amethyst_astro) January 10, 2021

Tabor Hill mentioned that there is nothing unique about this outfit and that including this in Fortnite Battle Royale is not good for the Save The World community. He explains that this will infuriate several Fortnite Save The World players as the bundle isn't really "exclusive" anymore.

So when are you dropping starter packs and console bundles in the item shop? pic.twitter.com/SQA23SozKk — Fortnames - Fortnite Usernames (@fort_names) January 10, 2021

The Metal Leader outfit costs 1200 V-Bucks and is currently present in the Fortnite Item Shop. Numerous gamers reacted to the inclusion of this Item Shop outfit on Twitter.

As a StW founder: Congrats to those who bought it in a bundle! For $15 you got 1,000 v-bucks, a 1200 vbuck skin, an exclusive hero and weapon... and a game that previously costed $40. Over $60 worth of content for only $15.

Don’t complain about that. — garret bates (@mlgspacememe) January 10, 2021

While some mentioned how Epic Games basically scammed Save The World players, others came to Epic's defense, pointing out how they never meant to keep this outfit as an exclusive.

So since you’re adding STW skins to battle royale, add old battle pass skins and emotes and platform exclusive ones too 🙃. More money for you guys anyways lol — Devon Ψ (@ExiIedVanity) January 10, 2021

In fact, several gamers mentioned that this pack belongs to Fortnite Save The World, and Epic Games added this in battle royale just for the money.

It's for switch players I think because switch players can't get save the world, and you got vbucks so it totally fair, you do it buy a skin just to make other jealous — ratcon (@FDitkovich) January 10, 2021

The Metal Leader outfit pack might be added in Fortnite Battle Royale for Nintendo Switch players as they do not have access to Fortnite Save The World. While that would bring some uniformity to the community, it is still unacceptable for Save The World gamers.

I'm happy they have this opportunity to buy it. But about the vbucks it's not really fair. For example, the founders one get vbucks everyday and with the actual version of STW you only get 1000 buying a pack. In sale, the pack was 15$ and you can buy 1000 vbucks with 7$ so... — ⚡〲Frankenstein_101 🔥⚡ (@10frankenstein) January 10, 2021

Ideally, Epic Games will sort this matter out by adding another style variant exclusively for Fortnite Save The World players, making the outfit exclusive in reality.