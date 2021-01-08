How to obtain Mandalorian Beskar Armor by defeating Ruckus in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 introduced the Mandalorian as an NPC and a battle pass outfit. But to complete his Beskar Armor, gamers will need to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.

Epic Games introduced several new NPCs in Chapter 2 - Season 5. Subsequently, a bunch of challenges and quests were added to the game for players to collect different rewards.

The Mandalorian is the first outfit players get from the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 battle pass. To complete the full set of Beskar Armor, gamers will have to complete certain "Special Quests." However, it remains incomplete if players do not defeat the Ruckus in Fortnite.

Unlock Mandalorian's Right Arm Beskar Armor by defeating Ruckus in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Mandalorian's Beskar Armor can be pieced together through several Epic Quests and Challenges. One of these requires players to locate and defeat Ruckus in Fortnite. After winning, the right arm piece for Mandalorian's Beskar Armor is unlocked.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill uploaded a video where he demonstrates how players can defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.The focus here will be to help players locate and defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

According to Tabor Hill, Ruckus resides at the Hydro 16 landmark, east of Slurpy Swamp. Players will need to be extra cautious as this is a hotspot. Several contenders will come for the loot and to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

Tabor Hill mentions that the best way to execute this Special Quest is to land on top of the building at Hydro 16. Fortnite gamers will need to loot up and get building materials as soon as they can before challenging Ruckus to a fight.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

Simultaneously, Fortnite gamers have to keep in mind that Ruckus is one of the toughest bosses in the game right now. He also has a golden AK which players can get by eliminating him.

This makes Ruckus one of the high-reward NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The best strategy to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite

According to Tabor Hill's video guide, gamers will have to land on top of the Hydro 16 building and work their way down by farming the terrace floor. However, they need to be cautious as Ruckus can spot them from a long way out.

Simultaneously, Ruckus carries a Legendary Heavy AR and an Epic Rocket Launcher. Gamers will need to have full shields as well as full HP before they try to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.

The best way to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite is to trap him between the stairs while claiming the higher ground. This allows players to ADS easily and go for only headshots.

Hello! ✨



Here are some screenshots I made of this amazing ruckus's new edit style! 💙💜💚#Fortnite #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/cXpGwxhalD — Lou_ (@lou_pancake) November 12, 2020

After persistently aiming for his head, players will be able to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite with relative ease. As soon as they defeat Ruckus, the Right Arm (Beskar Armor) is unlocked.