Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: Where to 'Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels' in Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is now in its sixth week, and Epic Games has released the Weekly Challenges.
Epic added about seven Epic Quests that players need to complete as part of the Week 6 Challenges in Fortnite. These missions offer players ample amounts of XP to rank up their battle passes and progress quickly.
Simultaneously, gamers can complete the Legendary Quest in Chapter 2 - Season 5 by eliminating several IO Guards.
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 6 Challenge: Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels
Most of these challenges are pretty straightforward, and players can complete them easily. But, gamers have reported facing some difficulty to "Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels" in the Week 6 Challenges.
The focus here is to pinpoint the best areas where gamers can find and 'Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels' in Fortnite.
Popular YouTubers like Tabor Hill and Perfect Score uploaded videos that show all the possible locations with Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite. Gamers will need to drop at these locations and destroy the barrel to progress in this challenge.
They will get rewarded with 20,000 XP for completing this challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Simultaneously, gamers will have to destroy about seven Fishing Rod Barrels to finish the challenge successfully.
Perfect Score mentioned that gamers could try different locations since almost everyone will be looking to complete these challenges in Fortnite. It is perhaps best to land at an isolated place that isn't crowded.
The following locations are the best to find and 'Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels' in Fortnite.
#1 - Craggy Cliffs
Gamers can land on the marked location at Craggy Cliffs. This POI holds numerous Fishing Rod Barrels and is the best possible location to complete this Challenge.
However, Perfect Score cautioned gamers to be careful as several others will drop at Craggy Cliffs since it is quite a popular location in Fortnite.
#2 - Lake Canoe
This landmark can be found west of Dirty Docks and is the second-best area to 'Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels' in Fortnite. Gamers will have to travel to the lake nearby, as there are several Fishing Rod Barrels near the hut-dock.
Gamers should effectively use a plane or a chopper to complete these challenges in Fortnite as it requires them to travel far distances on the map.
#3 - Lazy Lake
Players have to travel east from Lazy Lake towards the edge of the canal. They will find numerous Fishing Rod Barrels to destroy at this location. The area is marked on the image as provided by Perfect Score.
Gamers should keep an eye on their six as Lazy Lake is one of the best places to drop in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
