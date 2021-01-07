Fortnite keyboard that gives players "controller movement" is giving players an unfair advantage

The "controller vs KBM" debate in Fortnite took a wild turn as a keyboard has emerged as the community's solution.

YouTuber thedenverguy clipped Nicholas "NickEh30" Amyoony's Twitch stream, where he spoke about this new revolutionary keyboard. Apparently, this keyboard allows PC players to mimic controller movements in Fortnite.

The "controller vs KBM'' debate recently came into focus when Epic banned double-movement on the keyboard. This caused a major section of the Fortnite PC community to revolt against the unfair change.

While numerous claims have been made that PC players get more scope concerning movement, there is a major section that blames controller gamers for having the upper hand in Fortnite.

New keyboard to end the "controller vs KBM" debate in Fortnite

In the video, thedenverguy mentions that this new keyboard might be game-changing in Fortnite. NickEh30 was playing with Vincent "Punisher" Valtancoli when the latter mentioned this new innovative keyboard.

NickEh30 was quite surprised and asked whether this keyboard will allow macro movement. Macro movement refers to a sideways running movement that controller gamers have as an advantage. However, to do this on a keyboard, gamers have to press several keys at once.

Punisher mentioned that this new keyboard will have the usual W, A, S, D keys with an added advantage. This keyboard will allow full controller movement for Fortnite PC players, and it looks like the next big innovation in the game.

The keyboards sold out as soon as the Fortnite community found out about it. This revolutionary new hardware might finally level the playing field in Fortnite battle royale.

Punisher highlighted that running sideways is not fair in a game like Fortnite. NichEh30 further mentioned that controller gamers can do much more with piece control due to the sideways movement in Fortnite.

Thedenverguy explained that this keyboard is becoming extremely popular, and PC players need to use this to negate the advantage controller players have in Fortnite.

The aim-assist in controllers is another aspect that Fortnite PC players have complained about. This has been a recurring issue, and Epic Games have tried their best to reduce the aim-assist as much as they can. However, it would be exceedingly unfair to remove aim-assist from controllers altogether as it does not have a mouse range.

@FortniteGame please reduce the aim assist on controller and increase on kbm , pls pls , i cba to just run into a controller player and all he does is spray and it hits all headshots 😭💔and its not even close range its farrr — Av (@NotAvgrl) January 7, 2021

The building and combat aspect in Fortnite is excessively dependent on movement. This is the primary reason why Fortnite PC players want the game to be fair. With a controller, gamers get the added advantage of movement and aim-assist.

After the double-movement was banned for PC players, several Fortnite pros took to Twitter to express their discontent. Fortnite World champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf updated a post on Twitter showing a plastic strip attached to his keyboard to get the same kind of movement.

ill miss you :'( all of that because world cup winner is taping 2 keycaps together and cant press 2 keys at the same time :( pic.twitter.com/7oIohTYKHi — NRG Zayt (@zayt) November 3, 2020

bro THERES NO SHOT THEY REMOVED DOUBLE MOVEMENT I HAVENT BEEN THIS MAD IN LIKE 6 MONTHS DUDE ARE YOU SERIOUS @BUGHA BROOOOOOOOO — bucke (@BuckeFPS) November 3, 2020

IF YOU ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT BUGHA USING DOUBLE MOVEMENT YOU ARE RETARDED — Moody on 60fps (@moodylmfao) November 4, 2020

This is bs literally bugha isn't macroing his double movement binds people that are saying that you are so brain dead you are just mad that you can't get down double movement so stop acting like little cry baby's you guys are pro and trying to hate bugha for having good moments — levi (@Levi46658659) September 18, 2020

The introduction of this keyboard might force Epic Games to make another change concerning device-based movement in Fortnite. PC players have been playing for a while without double movement, and it would be interesting to see how this works out with the Fortnite community.