Fortnite fans vouch for an "Offline" mode that lets them practice with bots

Fortnite might finally get an offline mode for gamers to practice, as leaks on Reddit suggest that Epic Games might soon introduce it.

Recently, a Reddit post from u/AlterEgo_12 revealed an image that created a lot of hype among the Fortnite community. It looks like the image is designed by Epic Games, although there is no official logo or announcement.

(Credit: u/ALTEREGO_12) pic.twitter.com/7t8MKnJ1O5 — DOFN News & Leaks (@DOFNx2) January 6, 2021

Fortnite Offline game mode might introduce the concept of practicing in solo matches against bot lobbies. This might be integral for the Fortnite community as it lacks a practice mode, where players can build and fight bots.

Reports on Reddit suggest that Fortnite might get an offline mode

Epic Games has added several new elements in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Adding an offline game mode for Fortnite would be a great addition to help younger players develop much faster.

Is fortnite being weird for anyone else?? Specifically on PC... having awful packet loss and friends who are online are showing as offline... — Mere 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@meremaidtv) January 6, 2021

Similarly, players will get to try out experimental loadouts and different weapons in this offline mode. The purpose would be for players to practice with AI to maximize their potential in Fortnite battle royale.

Although the game has several new LTMs and different game modes, Fortnite is full of tryhard players. Popularly known as "sweats," these players tend to ruin the game for others because of their exceptional skill.

These tryhard gamers are quite fast and will always force the opponent to enter a box fight in Fortnite. Competing with these sweats is a real challenge without the basic building knowledge in Fortnite.

Combining building and fighting is at the heart of Fortnite. Simultaneously, players need to learn how to properly "piece control" in Fortnite to win box fights.

Playing Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 5 feels quite difficult, especially in public lobbies because "sweats" are running rampant with their advanced techniques. Thus, the best way for players to develop without dying frequently would be the proposed offline mode.

While Epic Games has not officially announced anything about the offline mode, Reddit users are already in love with this idea. Here's what some Redditors had to say:

Several mentioned that players can always fight zombies in Fortnite Save The World to improve their skills. However, there are numerous differences between Save The World and Fortnite Battle Royale. Some of the dynamic differences and weapon mechanics from battle royale are not present in Fortnite Save The World.

Subsequently, the quality and quantity of bots in the game would have to be universal for all Fortnite offline mode players. Reddit users raised the issue about how the bot selection depends on which server gamers are playing Fortnite.

Furthermore, having a local server dedicated just for Fortnite offline mode might be a great option. Reddit users compared this with other popular games like Dota 2, CS: GO, etc. Similarly, on-the-go gamers can also enjoy Fortnite if Epic Games finally add the offline mode.

Regardless, the Fortnite community has made their will known, and now it depends on Epic Games. Perhaps, Fortnite offline mode will be coming to sooner than expected. Only time will tell.