How does playing Fortnite on iPhone feel in 2021?

The Fortnite iOS community took a major hit when Apple and Epic Games got locked in a legal battle a few months ago.
Ever since then, Fortnite iOS players have not received any updates on their devices. Invariably, their game is currently stuck in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. This has affected the Fortnite mobile gaming community massively.
However, recent reports have claimed that Fortnite players on iOS will get a chance to play the game again through the NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Service.
When is Fortnite coming back on iPhone?
The Fortnite community on iOS consists of over 100 million members playing on mobile devices. Their game has not progressed on iOS, and their rank progression has been halted at level 2.
Fortnite players on iOS were requested to change platform in order to keep up with latest updates and seasonal changes in the game. However, there were millions of players stuck without the option to shift platforms.
While Fortnite on iOS doesn't have any updates or developer support, it has left the game quite susceptible to frequent crashes, inconsistent bugs and endless glitches. However, after the announcement from NVIDIA, Fortnite iOS gamers were given a ray of hope with respect to downloading the latest version of the game.
Regardless, it looks like Fortnite is coming back to the Apple Store sooner than expected. Popular Fortnite YouTuber Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken spoke extensively about Fortnite's return on iOS in one of his videos.
Ali-A mentioned that the battle between Epic Games and Apple has slowed down over the past few weeks. However, the #freefortnite movement started by Epic Games is still going strong on social media.
Subsequently, Ali-A explained that since then, Apple has implemented a 15% cut strategy for every developer that earns less than one million dollars a year. However, Epic Games and Fortnite definitely do not fall in that category.
Nevertheless, Ali-A suggests that this is a good sign, as Apple is trying to change things in order to revive the Fortnite community on iOS. He also highlighted a Tweet from @itzblake that featured a mobile trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
The video mentions "new gameplay" and the scenes resembled the optimized graphics of Fortnite mobile. Ali-A predicted from this video that Fortnite might be coming back to iOS sooner rather than later.
Furthermore, he said that this could be the very first hint that Epic Games gives the Fortnite iOS community about updating the game. There are over thousands of players currently stuck in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 on their iOS devices. Thus, this might be the best case scenario for Fortnite iOS gamers.
Ali-A concluded that since this video is of Fortnite Season 5, there is a high probability of the game coming to iOS devices before January ends.Published 05 Jan 2021, 20:54 IST