How does playing Fortnite on iPhone feel in 2021?

The Fortnite iOS community took a major hit when Apple and Epic Games got locked in a legal battle a few months ago.

Ever since then, Fortnite iOS players have not received any updates on their devices. Invariably, their game is currently stuck in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. This has affected the Fortnite mobile gaming community massively.

We know the anticipation that awaits for this amazing release. 😃 We're working with Epic to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for GeForce NOW on iOS, which will delay the availability of the game. Stay tuned for more exciting news to come! — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) January 5, 2021

However, recent reports have claimed that Fortnite players on iOS will get a chance to play the game again through the NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Service.

When is Fortnite coming back on iPhone?

Some IOS related hot fixes have been pushed out! — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) January 5, 2021

The Fortnite community on iOS consists of over 100 million members playing on mobile devices. Their game has not progressed on iOS, and their rank progression has been halted at level 2.

@OMGitsAliA thank god I still have Fortnite on my phone before apple took it off the App Store. pic.twitter.com/SHhjFRYcAZ — xboxlad21 (@xboxlad211) January 5, 2021

Fortnite players on iOS were requested to change platform in order to keep up with latest updates and seasonal changes in the game. However, there were millions of players stuck without the option to shift platforms.

Just watched Game Theorist’s theory on why Fortnite is suing Apple: it is extremely cool. Epic is going for some dang high IQ plays.



To sum it up, Fortnite’s success has led them to create a storefront to counter Steam.



NOW they are trying to create an App Store.. — Vandtex ❄️🎄 (@vandtex) January 5, 2021

@FortniteGame



Is fornite comeing back on apple store and play store? — alex (@alex38084339) January 4, 2021

While Fortnite on iOS doesn't have any updates or developer support, it has left the game quite susceptible to frequent crashes, inconsistent bugs and endless glitches. However, after the announcement from NVIDIA, Fortnite iOS gamers were given a ray of hope with respect to downloading the latest version of the game.

Regardless, it looks like Fortnite is coming back to the Apple Store sooner than expected. Popular Fortnite YouTuber Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken spoke extensively about Fortnite's return on iOS in one of his videos.

Chapter 2 - Season 5



Apple and Google have blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and have said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple and Android devices. As a result, the current season of Fortnite is unavailable on your device pic.twitter.com/wgmsyqdAa6 — DJ Leaker (@FortbattleGame) January 3, 2021

Ali-A mentioned that the battle between Epic Games and Apple has slowed down over the past few weeks. However, the #freefortnite movement started by Epic Games is still going strong on social media.

Since @Apple removed Fortnite on the app store i think its gonna come back this year? — bloomy123 (@bloomy1231) January 3, 2021

Subsequently, Ali-A explained that since then, Apple has implemented a 15% cut strategy for every developer that earns less than one million dollars a year. However, Epic Games and Fortnite definitely do not fall in that category.

On August 13,2020 Epic games updated their app (Fortnite) on App store, to manage payment system from the Users and bypassing the former transaction which was being monitored totally by Apple. The updated version will require users to have two options for payment method, — Mide_stick (@SideeqBn) January 1, 2021

Nevertheless, Ali-A suggests that this is a good sign, as Apple is trying to change things in order to revive the Fortnite community on iOS. He also highlighted a Tweet from @itzblake that featured a mobile trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

This trailer appeared in the API. Maybe Fortnite Mobile is coming to IOS? Could just be for Android. pic.twitter.com/NKWTv8oxOL — Bacon (@ItzBake) December 16, 2020

The video mentions "new gameplay" and the scenes resembled the optimized graphics of Fortnite mobile. Ali-A predicted from this video that Fortnite might be coming back to iOS sooner rather than later.

I don't know. Probably never, Epic Games and Apple had a beef and Apple disabled Fortnite on the app store. — The Gentleman (@EvanF12427708) December 29, 2020

Epic is asking the court to prevent Apple's 'retaliation' and allow Fortnite back on the App Store



If the court goes in Epic’s favor, we should have Fortnite back in the App Store within the next couple days. #Fortnite



Source: @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/m6xDH053YN — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) September 5, 2020

Furthermore, he said that this could be the very first hint that Epic Games gives the Fortnite iOS community about updating the game. There are over thousands of players currently stuck in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 on their iOS devices. Thus, this might be the best case scenario for Fortnite iOS gamers.

Ali-A concluded that since this video is of Fortnite Season 5, there is a high probability of the game coming to iOS devices before January ends.