Ali-A explains why Fortnite Season 6 will see the resurgence of "Kevin the Cube"

Epic Games is making major changes in Fortnite, and Ali-A recently revealed some of them coming in 2021.

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken spoke a great deal about these changes coming with the next update in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

After making a chronological list of everything that happened in 2020, Ali-A discussed the direction Fortnite would take in 2021.

The highlight among all the major reveals remains the prediction about “Kevin The Cube’s” resurgence in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6. Ali-A strengthened his claim by drawing out the pattern Epic follows every season in the game.

Ali-A explains why Kevin The Cube might return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6

In the recent video, Ali-A predicted that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 would mimic a previous season from Chapter 1. He mentioned this is because almost all seasons in Fortnite Chapter 2 have elements that symbolize events from the first chapter.

Aren‘t these the cubes symbols? If yes there might be a chance that the cube (Kevin) made the Kondor‘s weapon! pic.twitter.com/hope0qCnLk — Fexler 🕷 (@F3xl3rz) December 2, 2020

Ali-A mentions that Fortnite had the superhero theme in Chapter 1 - Season 4, and likewise, Chapter 2 - Season 4 brought the Avengers to the Island. Similarly, Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6 had the "Darkness Rises" theme. Thus, it's plausible that Epic will plan something similar for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

Kevin the cube was actually featured during the live event (as seen on the right) #FortniteNexusWar #Fortnite #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/Lix4QCnqJ0 — PurpleFX (@PurpleFx1) December 1, 2020

Ali-A highlighted how Kevin The Cube went under Lazy Lake and emerged as a full-fledged power source in Fortnite. Its power lifted the central island of Fortnite in the air, almost resembling the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Damn already but, Exactly 2 Years ago Kevin the Cube Appeared for the first time in our Chapter 1 map! HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEVIN THE CUBE! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/TZIJLXPNJZ — Xtreme Adi (@Xtreme_Adi) August 24, 2020

On August 24th, 2020, Kevin the Cube celebrated its second anniversary in Fortnite. It is one of the strongest objects in the game, and Epic might postpone its arrival because of the Zero Point.

SO YALL THOUGHT KEVIN THE CUBE WAS A COOL DUDE? MEET CARL THE WHIRLPOOL pic.twitter.com/8BUjOgiPy0 — Chlorine. (@Chlorinewtf) August 1, 2020

While Agent Jonesy and his band of hunters will further the plot in Chapter 2 - Season 5, Ali-A believes that Kevin The Cube will extend it in Season 6.

its worth pointing out epic's choosing to very specifically mention the trailer is Unreal Engine 4 footage



they haven't really done this well, ever.



To ME that suggests it'll be pretty significant in changes once Unreal Engine 5 is used in fortnite (mid 2021). which is cool pic.twitter.com/Irfmy6zqE1 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 17, 2020

He also explained how the developer is adding the Unreal Engine access for modders and programmers to redesign maps in Fortnite Creative. They showed a cube similar to Kevin in the video, and that was a major hint from the developers.

Modding for fortnite creative:



- "Full" unreal engine editor available to create things for Fortnite

- Ability to customize existing materials (img1) and other fortnite assets (img3)

- Custom models supported

- Shows in game, in real time, on all platforms (img4) pic.twitter.com/jeCPwpnjk0 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) December 17, 2020

Epic will allow players to create older versions of the Fortnite map with the help of Unreal Engine. However, the publisher will also maintain a steady moderation of content considering players might be more interested in the OG Fortnite maps than the current BR map.

Nevertheless, Kevin The Cube reappearing in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 adds a whole new dimension to the end of Season 5. If the next season is going to be themed after “Darkness Rises” then it means Agent Jonesy and his hunters will fail to accomplish their mission.

NEW TOOLS COMING TO CREATIVE MODE (THREAD) #FortniteCreative



- Ability to use Unreal Engine to edit stuff within Fortnite Creative pic.twitter.com/LcMKfyCIa3 — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks 🎇 (@FNCreativeNews) December 17, 2020

Simultaneously, it might also mean that Jonesy’s dimension-portal device will play an instrumental role during the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. In all fairness, the game is going through a major transition period which will come full circle in Season 6.

In 2021 - #Fortnite will move to Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/5JIXHzCH9Y — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 17, 2020

Hopefully, players will get to see the mighty Kevin The Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.