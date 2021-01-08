New update from Epic Games suggests that Fortnite could return to iOS 

Fortnite might be coming back to iOS after almost two seasons, and the mobile community finally has a ray of hope.
After the long-drawn-out legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, it looks like Fortnite might come back to Apple devices soon. Although Android users could play Fortnite from different app stores, iPhone users were out of options after the game got banned.
Since August, Fortnite mobile players on Apple devices have not progressed in any way. The game on their device is stuck at Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, and they do not have level progression whatsoever.
Small update on iOS devices suggest that Fortnite might be coming back to Apple devices
All this began with a micro-transaction issue that Epic Games added for gamers on iOS devices. Apple deemed this a violation of their terms and conditions. Thus, began a prolonged legal battle between the two tech organizations.
Things started to take a turn for the better as several popular Fortnite content creators and data miners started hinting at a possible return for the game on iOS devices.
On January 5th, 2021, Epic Games removed the direct payment button from Fortnite. This might be monumental as this was the reason which triggered the legal battle.
Popular YouTubers like Ali-A, Saunders Tech, and GOLDEN uploaded clips showing how Fortnite might come back on iOS. This was followed by a small update that is taking over the Fortnite iOS community.
In his video, Ali-A mentioned that the game still has thousands of players logging in on iOS devices, which had Fortnite before it got banned. While those players are getting to play Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, their game isn't as good as the actual season.
Without developer support, the game has been infested with several bugs, as Fortnite iOS gamers reported. Simultaneously, players cannot rank up beyond level two, and the movement dynamics aren't similar to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Ali-A also spoke at length about a Season 5 trailer video that surfaced on Twitter. He highlighted the Tweet from @itzblake that featured a mobile trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
The video features "new gameplay," and scenes focusing on the optimized graphics for Fortnite mobile. This was one of the biggest hints of Fortnite returning to iOS devices soon.
GOLDEN mentioned in his video that this means that Fortnite is coming back to iOS soon. Data miners Lucas7Yoshi, ShiinaBR, and HYPEX also put forth their arguments about this issue.
ShiinaBR and HYPEX mentioned in their tweets that this change might be insignificant. However, for the Fortnite iOS community, it might be the ray of hope they were looking for since August 2020.
In all fairness, the Fortnite mobile community is one of the largest factions following the game. Epic Games might finally have to make a substantial move to reclaim their Fortnite mobile community on iOS devices.