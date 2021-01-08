New update from Epic Games suggests that Fortnite could return to iOS 

Fortnite might be coming back to iOS after almost two seasons, and the mobile community finally has a ray of hope.

After the long-drawn-out legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, it looks like Fortnite might come back to Apple devices soon. Although Android users could play Fortnite from different app stores, iPhone users were out of options after the game got banned.

Some IOS related hot fixes have been pushed out! — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) January 5, 2021

Since August, Fortnite mobile players on Apple devices have not progressed in any way. The game on their device is stuck at Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, and they do not have level progression whatsoever.

Small update on iOS devices suggest that Fortnite might be coming back to Apple devices

All this began with a micro-transaction issue that Epic Games added for gamers on iOS devices. Apple deemed this a violation of their terms and conditions. Thus, began a prolonged legal battle between the two tech organizations.

Chapter 2 - Season 5



Apple and Google have blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and have said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple and Android devices. As a result, the current season of Fortnite is unavailable on your device pic.twitter.com/wgmsyqdAa6 — DJ Leaker (@FortbattleGame) January 3, 2021

Things started to take a turn for the better as several popular Fortnite content creators and data miners started hinting at a possible return for the game on iOS devices.

Advertisement

Since @Apple removed Fortnite on the app store i think its gonna come back this year? — bloomy123 (@bloomy1231) January 3, 2021

On January 5th, 2021, Epic Games removed the direct payment button from Fortnite. This might be monumental as this was the reason which triggered the legal battle.

Why Apple kick Fortnite off App store.



The legal battle between Fortnite and Apple pic.twitter.com/kWPzN5FXYU — Mide_stick (@SideeqBn) January 1, 2021

Popular YouTubers like Ali-A, Saunders Tech, and GOLDEN uploaded clips showing how Fortnite might come back on iOS. This was followed by a small update that is taking over the Fortnite iOS community.

Can’t play Fortnite, can’t play anything decent on iOS GeForce now is trash and got no pc — 🌺🕊Magnificent Manu (@ya_boy_magnus) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

In his video, Ali-A mentioned that the game still has thousands of players logging in on iOS devices, which had Fortnite before it got banned. While those players are getting to play Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, their game isn't as good as the actual season.

Epic is asking the court to prevent Apple's 'retaliation' and allow Fortnite back on the App Store



If the court goes in Epic’s favor, we should have Fortnite back in the App Store within the next couple days. #Fortnite



Source: @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/m6xDH053YN — Mikey (@MikeDulaimi) September 5, 2020

Without developer support, the game has been infested with several bugs, as Fortnite iOS gamers reported. Simultaneously, players cannot rank up beyond level two, and the movement dynamics aren't similar to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

This trailer appeared in the API. Maybe Fortnite Mobile is coming to IOS? Could just be for Android. pic.twitter.com/NKWTv8oxOL — Bacon (@ItzBake) December 16, 2020

Ali-A also spoke at length about a Season 5 trailer video that surfaced on Twitter. He highlighted the Tweet from @itzblake that featured a mobile trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Advertisement

I agree that some transparency is needed and the cost should not be flat percentage of the turnover. But how can according to cost and all developers pay the same be fair. Serving a large app bundle like e.g. Fortnite cost a lot more to Apple than hosting a small unknown app — Simon J.K. Pedersen (@simped) January 2, 2021

The video features "new gameplay," and scenes focusing on the optimized graphics for Fortnite mobile. This was one of the biggest hints of Fortnite returning to iOS devices soon.

GOLDEN mentioned in his video that this means that Fortnite is coming back to iOS soon. Data miners Lucas7Yoshi, ShiinaBR, and HYPEX also put forth their arguments about this issue.

it could very well just match other platform's hotfixes which wouldn't be particularly out of the ordinary if they wanted to just sync them even if its for a non existant platform



could be literally nothing. — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 5, 2021

magma says im write in regards to it being a mistake :) pic.twitter.com/aXOWuFEAVo — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

ShiinaBR and HYPEX mentioned in their tweets that this change might be insignificant. However, for the Fortnite iOS community, it might be the ray of hope they were looking for since August 2020.

The IOS hotfix that i mentioned the previous deleted tweet doesn't mean anything!



Sorry for the confusion and thanks to MagmaReef for correcting me! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 5, 2021

ICYMI: About 1 hour ago, Epic pushed a hotfix to the servers that removed all strings related to the "Epic Direct Payment" from the iOS version of the game.



Although this could mean nothing, it's still strange why they would do this now.. 🤔 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2021

In all fairness, the Fortnite mobile community is one of the largest factions following the game. Epic Games might finally have to make a substantial move to reclaim their Fortnite mobile community on iOS devices.