Why Fortnite's "Tactical shotgun" is a blessing for newbies and a nightmare for pros

Epic Games follows a pattern with Fortnite, where shotguns play a major part in the weapons meta. Although in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, the shotgun gunplay is not as good as it has been in previous seasons.

In fact, gamers are having a hard time adapting to this new dynamic introduced by Epic Games.

Most players are used to particular weapons mechanics, which allows them to emerge victorious out of close-combat box fights. However, without the proper shotgun, the game has become more of a spray-and-pray fest.

Amidst all this chaos, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan created a video to help players improve their shotgun game in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

SypherPK proposes a new weapon in Fortnite named "Dual Shotgun"

In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, most of the overpowered weapons are either exotic or mythic. However, the Tactical Shotgun is dominating the meta even though it is found as floor-loot.

It's 2021, how about we bring back the pump shotgun? @FortniteGame



Please ❤️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) January 2, 2021

SypherPK mentioned that nothing affects the game of Fortnite as much as a shotgun does. Gamers need to adapt to this Tactical Shotgun dynamic quickly if they want to win matches this season.

SypherPK revealed that all of the shotguns in the game now fall short in front of the Tactical Shotgun. This has created a meta where the new players thrive with the spray-and-pray dynamic.

Image via SypherPK YouTube

As for the veterans, this sort of shotgun mechanic is far from appropriate. Gamers cannot get that decisive kill with precision aiming simply because of how the Tactical Shotgun works.

Fortnite your game is perfect the way it is, and I love it.



.......but if you were gonna unvault a weapon, this is it, please and thank you! — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) January 2, 2021

To counter this problem, SypherPK proposed a new shotgun design concept. According to him, this new weapon might change the shotgun-meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, it might take a while before Epic Games considers this new weapon.

Image via Epic Games

SypherPK begins with the argument that the Tactical Shotgun is a beginner-friendly weapon. With eight slugs and a wide bullet-spread, the Tactical Shotgun is the easiest to master in the shotgun category.

He continued that due to the wide bullet-spread, the Tactical Shotgun falls short during ranged fights. Simultaneously, the common, uncommon, and rare variety of the Tactical Shotgun is not as consistent as the epic or legendary versions.

The Dual Shotgun - Image via SypherPK YouTube

Due to the Tactical Shotgun's rapid-fire rate, gamers are focused more on spraying with the weapon than being focused on building and shooting. This has created a new toxic meta in Fortnite where players are excessively careless with their gameplay.

Well... I think its safe to say that the Tactical Shotgun is a little bit overpowered. @VampGGs #fortnite #videogame pic.twitter.com/4sGrRdtu1a — Caleb (@ckessler555) January 6, 2021

Most of these players are hungry for kills, and that is why instead of strategic shooting and building, they go in straight for the kill. While this works in public matches, it will never succeed in tournaments and cash cups.

The reason for this is because players need to build/reposition right after shooting. Fortnite isn't a game where spray-and-pray works very well. Thus, this Tactical Shotgun is not helping players improve in any manner whatsoever.

#Fortnite #epicgames how many times do I have to die by jumping tactical shotgun people!! When they spam jump and shoot at the same time it's not fair, clearly purely based around connection speed and not skill. It makes them invulnerable to damage too!! — Paul1576 (@Robinsonx34x) January 3, 2021

The current state of the meta has seen the rise of hyper-aggressive players over methodical, strategic gameplay. To change this permanently, SypherPK proposes a new shotgun concept.

Guys please fix the shitty gun tactical shotgun. like bro it is so broken. Hitting enemy for 21 damage over and over again it is so stupid..... — Emibolos (@emibolos) January 6, 2021

This concept weapon takes the best out of three or more shotguns in Fortnite. It would have the impact of the Pump and the range of the Combat Shotgun. Simultaneously, players can be methodical with this weapon as their aim accuracy will reward with high-damage on the opponents.

The Dual Shotgun - Image via SypherPK YouTube

SypherPK named this new concept as the "The Dual Shotgun." He also mentioned that this weapon would have elements from the Stark Assault Rifle that Epic introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

SypherPK mentioned how the Stark Rifle had a brilliant hip fire mechanic close range, as well as a burst-fire ADS mechanic. If this same dynamic is introduced for the Dual Shotgun, then the weapons meta might take a turn for the better.

SypherPK also listed the following stats for the proposed "Dual Shotgun" in Fortnite:

Fire rate - 1.2 (hip) and 0.5(ADS)

Damage - 67/69/71/73/75/100+ headshot (common/uncommon/rare/epic/legendary).

Damage ADS - 80/84/88/92/96/200+ headshot (common/uncommon/rare/epic/legendary).

Ideally, Epic Games will consider the new weapon design and add it with future updates. By the looks of it, it will bring back the methodical gunplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.