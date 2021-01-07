Why Fortnite Season 5 feels a lot like Fortnite Season X

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 resembles the game-changing Season X in more ways than one.

Epic Games has done a brilliant job with Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, that hasn't stopped gamers from finding all the clues that link the current season with Chapter 1 - Season X.

@OMGitsAliA Fortnite was made by the imagined order and they gather people and put them inside the loop .It looks like that the 7 were there and so they wanted to escape .in season x the reason why the visitors went inside the zero point because they tried to escape the loop — Blizzy (@MrBlizzard11) January 6, 2021

The link is further strengthened by evidence of the Seven coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. A Reddit user recently mentioned how the two seasons are similar and several other fans followed it up with their theories about this similarity.

Reddit users spot multiple similarities between Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 and Chapter 1 - Season X

Epic Games has designed Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 in a unique way to include hunters and NPCs in the game. While this has never been done before in Fortnite, several elements in Season 5 remind gamers of Season X.

Popular content creators like SypherPK even mentioned on his video how Epic likes to leave clues relating to previous or upcoming seasons in-game. Similarly, Epic tends to hide things in plain sight to confuse the Fortnite community.

Season X is here, and the world is destabilizing, FAST. But, don't worry! That means there's a ton of new ways to play Fortnite. From the B.R.U.T.E., a new 2 player vehicle that packs some serious firepower, to mysterious rift zones, that alter your favorite POI's in unexpected pic.twitter.com/rkxalPhuqf — shaggy boi (@stfu_randomshit) January 4, 2021

Before the season began, Epic released a story trailer that is becoming more relevant in Fortnite during 2021. For instance, a woman's voice informs Agent Jonesy that the Seven must not interfere with the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

I been waiting for them myself they were leaked skins in Season X and some people said it was going to be in a bundle because its 4 skins and backblings, 1 axe and gilder — MagicMan⭐ (@MagicManDBS) January 5, 2021

Similarly, there are several clues at Stealthy Stronghold that allude to the mysterious appearance of the Seven. Reddit user u/TurquoiseTheWolf posted an image that showed an upcoming in-game spray.

The spray is designed after a helmet from the Visitor in Fortnite. This coincidence aligns with the events of Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. The Scientist fixed things during Season X, and it looks like history might repeat itself in Fortnite.

u/_Fungooz_ mentioned in a comment that the timelines for both Fortnite Chapters do not add up. Thus, it will take Epic Games over a year to get to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 10.

This is one of the primary reasons why Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might resemble Season X. The theory also highlighted that Midas might return in Season 5 to take control of the Fortnite Island.

Similarly, u/umg_unreal mentioned that this similarity between the two Fortnite seasons is because of the Zero Point. Just like Season 5, the Zero Point was a pivotal narrative device in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. Subsequently, gamers had to complete several missions related to the Zero Point in both seasons.

u/Typical_Nic also mentioned how numerous players would love to see the Seven return in Fortnite. The Seven have intricate knowledge about the Zero Point and the multiverse. This means that they can solve the time/space paradox and fix the Fortnite simulation.

People are mad just for a robot, like if this photo was real. I mean dude, I don't care if you are OG or something like that but I just care about how fun was actually season x. Just let the real fortnite players have fun. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/DynW1kRC57 — ⚡〲Frankenstein_101 🔥⚡ (@10frankenstein) January 3, 2021

Considering all these leaks, gamers can draw a clear picture of what is about to come. So far, the narrative has brought forth new hunters on the Fortnite map, but the question remains, "where were they teleported from?"

Here is a creation I made recently, it is how I imagine the Fortnite world would look if the seven failed to contain the Zero Point in Season X. This creation is for fun and isn't my best work, but I think it looks chaotic! #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteCreative pic.twitter.com/AKdi1GkzQx — The Ramen King! (@RamenKing19) January 2, 2021

Although gamers got to see a tangible portal when the Walking Dead characters were introduced, it wasn't present during Kratos or Master Chief. Similarly, the Seven are time-travel experts; they would notice Agent Jonesy teleporting warriors from different dimensions.

Up until now, there are no clear cut antagonists in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The only loop in the plot reveals why Agent Jonesy is stopping gamers from escaping the Fortnite reality.

Ready for the fight! pic.twitter.com/T8aMLj5QWI — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 1, 2020

During the Galactus live event, Donald Mustard teased the appearance of the Visitor on his Twitter account. This might come full circle during the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

I hope it’s an opening to #fortnite Season X, so I can get another chance to unlock The Red version of Ultima Knight! pic.twitter.com/pv1s8fe3Pi — Ed Munoz (@dadlytech) January 3, 2021

With all these leaks, gamers are naturally inclined to find similarities between two of the best seasons in Fortnite. Hopefully, time will unfold all the mysteries in Fortnite, and players might finally unlock the fourth outfit from the Seven this season.