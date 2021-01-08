Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 challenges: full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has reached Week 6 and Epic Games has added a bunch of new challenges and quests for players to grind out.

Completing all these challenges will reward an exorbitant amount of XP to Fortnite gamers and help them rank up the seasonal battle pass quickly.

Week 6 Challenges are out now!



This Weeks Legendary Quest is Get Headshots#fortnite pic.twitter.com/r54xvD5S7y — Iron striker | Fortnite leaks (@Ironstriker8) January 7, 2021

Epic Games added seven Weekly Challenges (Epic Quests), and five Legendary Quests, for Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season. Epic Games have also added a secret cosmetic reward, which players can obtain after completing the Legendary Quest.

How to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 6 Epic and Legendary Quest

How to complete Fortnite's week 6 challenge dig up gnomes at Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park. #fortnite https://t.co/QlJfZZK2NA pic.twitter.com/TqcgmoLPcj — XxRNV (@rnv_xx) January 6, 2021

Most of these challenges are straightforward, although gamers are recommended to try them with a squad to complete them quickly.

The focus here will be to discuss the locations and easiest ways to complete these challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The #Fortnite Season 5, Week 6 challenge set is now available to complete!



Earn up to a total of 283,000 XP to Level up your Battle Pass as you complete 8 challenges. Our Mission Guides will be posted shortly to help with challenges. pic.twitter.com/TcOQDS0AQr — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 7, 2021

By following the Epic Quest challenge guide uploaded by YouTuber Tabor Hill, gamers can complete the Week 6 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Epic Quests

#1 - Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels - Gamers will have to destroy seven Fishing Rod Barrels all over the Fortnite map. The best locations to complete this challenge are - Craggy Cliffs, Lazy Lake, and Lake Canoe.

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill uploaded an educational video that gamers can follow to complete this challenge in a single match. Completing this challenge will grant players about 20,000 XP in Fortnite.

#2 - Destroy Boats - Fortnite players will need to destroy seven boats to complete this challenge. Completing this challenge will grant players about 20,000 XP in Fortnite. The best areas to find these boats are - Craggy Cliffs and Lake Canoe.

Tabor Hill mentioned that Lake Canoe is the best landmark to finish this challenge. Gamers have to keep in mind that they can only complete this challenge by destroying the blue Boats in Fortnite.

#3 - Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks

For this, players will need to find Fishing Holes on the water surface at all three locations. Completing this challenge will give players 20,000 XP in Fortnite.

Tabor Hill demonstrated that it's best to use a boat and aim at these Fishing Holes with missiles to complete this challenge swiftly. Lake Canoe has a few Fishing Holes, and with a little strategy, gamers can complete this Challenge in a single match.

#4 - Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond

Just like the previous challenge, players will need to blow up three Fishing Holes to complete this. Upon completion, Fortnite gamers will get 20,000 XP as a reward.

YouTuber Perfect Score demonstrated how to complete this challenge quickly in Fortnite. The best way to complete this challenge is to get on a boat and fire missiles at the Fishing Holes at particular locations.

#5 - Destroy Motorboats - To complete this challenge, gamers will need to locate and destroy three Motorboats in Fortnite. Completing this challenge will grant players about 20,000 XP in Fortnite. The challenge will be completed as soon as players destroy three Motorboats.

Tabor Hill mentions that doing this challenge as a Solo player in Squad mode is the fastest way to complete it. The best location to complete this challenge is a landmark called Drop Shop near Lazy Lake.

#6 - Signal The Coral Buddies - Gamers will have to travel to the Coral Castle POI to complete this challenge in Fortnite. Tabor Hill mentions that there are three spots at the POI where players can find giant clams. Players simply need to walk up to the clams and signal them to open.

Upon completing this challenge, Fortnite gamers will get 20,000 XP.

#7 - Catch Fish - Perhaps the easiest of the lot, Fortnite gamers will have to catch about seven fish to complete this challenge. Similar to all the previous challenges, this one grants 20,000 XP upon completion.

The best way to go about this challenge is to do it simultaneously while completing other challenges at Lake Canoe.

Legendary Quest

Epic has also released a bunch of new Legendary Quests after last week's controversial IO Guards challenges.

Challenges

Legendary Missions Week 6#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JOuVbcjOIb — iTioFFMX - Fortnite News & Leaks (@iTioFFMX) January 7, 2021

In Week 6, gamers will get to show off their accuracy skills by getting headshots in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

A sum total of 100 headshots will complete this challenge, and players should focus on dropping at hotspots to complete this.

There are five different challenges that players can complete, so as to get 55,000 XP from each. Completing all the challenges will enable players to earn a cosmetic reward item in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Hopefully, this guide will help Fortnite gamers to go about these challenges in Week 6 of Chapter 2 - Season 5.