Fortnite has a secret audio message at Steathly Stronghold, and it has a warning for players

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 came with several new POIs, and Stealthy Stronghold is starting to look exceedingly intriguing in 2021.
Epic Games added several new POIs, including Stealthy Stronghold, in Season 5. What looks like an animal sanctuary from the outside, was initially touted to be a Jurassic Park POI by data miners.
However, recent leaks provide a new look to Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Similarly, the Kratos trailer Fortnite video showed Werewolves at Stealthy Stronghold.
Gamers are yet to see the inclusion of dinosaurs or werewolves in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, several data miners uploaded audio clips and images hinting at the Predator coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. While most of these images came directly from Stealthy Stronghold, Epic have not revealed anything officially.
Reddit user discovers hidden message alluding to the arrival of Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5
Gamers have been seeing strange logos and patterns throughout the Fortnite map, all of which point to Predator from the iconic movie franchise.
Reddit user u/redmx2 posted an audio clip found at Stealthy Stronghold. The audio clip is a generic ghost voice box recording that allows listeners to hear whatever they want to. However, this doesn’t discredit the fact that Stealthy Stronghold has been an interesting POI throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this post about Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite:
u/Photofag mentioned that this might be related to the particle accelerator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
u/StackingTheCards pointed out that this audio transmission resembles the ghost voice box recordings and might not mean anything. It does resemble the “its a trap” transmission from Star Wars, which would align perfectly with this season, as the Mandalorian is one of the main characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
u/Benkos_Games mentioned that the “six weeks” in the transmission refers to the secret skins players can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This might also be a warning for some other hunter arriving on the Fortnite Island.
u/AndrewSunrise pointed out that this isn’t the first time such an audio clip has surfaced as a leak in Fortnite. The voice in the clip has an uncanny resemblance with the Visitor from Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 4. The Visitor is a part of the Seven and this might develop into something related to the lore this season.
During the beginning of the season, the story trailer from Epic Games featuring Agent Jonesy mentioned “The Seven.” In fact, the operator clearly told Agent Jonesy to stay away from the Seven in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This could then be the first clue pointing to the arrival of the Seven this season.
However, the theory related to the Predator is much more prevalent, and Stealthy might be the POI dedicated to its arrival in Fortnite.
There are other clues at Stealthy Stronghold which bear a remarkable resemblance to the Predator movies. The iconic triangular laser from the Predator movies is present on the walls of Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite.
In the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the concluding fight with Predator itself, took place in a forest. Epic Games could try to recreate some of the scenes from the movie.
Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher uploaded a video describing why Predator is a fitting inclusion to Fortnite. Since this season is based on hunters, an inter-galactic hunter like the Predator would be amazing to have in Fortnite.
TheCampingRusher also mentioned that Stealthy Stronghold might be the ideal location for Predator. He also mentioned that players were speculating about Predator's arrival in Fortnite before Season 5 too.
Gamers will hopefully get to know more about these strange occurances at Stealthy Stronghold once Epic potentially announces the arrival of the Predator in Fortnite.Published 07 Jan 2021, 00:00 IST