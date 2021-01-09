How and where to Signal Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games introduced the Week 6 Challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and players need to find Coral Buddies to complete one of these.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has reached Week 6, and Epic Games is giving out huge amounts of XP through these Epic and Legendary Quests.

Just like the past five weekly challenges, Fortnite gamers will have to complete these challenges to get XP and secret cosmetic rewards.

Where are the Coral Buddies located in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

One of these challenges requires players to find Coral Buddies all over the Fortnite map. Gamers will have to signal these Coral Buddies to open in order to complete the challenge.

These Epic Quest challenges give out about 20,000 XP each and most of them are pretty straightforward to complete. However, some challenges like the Coral Buddies, might be tricky. This is because Fortnite players do not know where to find these Coral Buddies.

Furthermore, most gamers tend to complete these challenges in Team Rumble. That makes it excessively competitive to drop at an Epic Quest POI. Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill has found a perfect solution for this problem in one of his latest videos.

Tabor Hill mentions that most players will choose Team Rumble to complete these challenges. But, in his opinion, playing solo in Squad mode is the quickest way to complete these challenges in Fortnite.

In the video, Tabor Hill shows that these Coral Buddies can be found at three peculiar spots at Coral Castle. The POI was added back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, designed after Atlantis.

While there are several coral structures at Coral Castle, there are only a handful of Coral Buddies. This means that players have to drop in quickly in order to avoid competition during completing these challenges.

Gamers will need to find and signal three Coral Buddies to complete this Epic Quest. The following locations at Coral Castle are the spots players should visit to "Signal Coral Buddies" in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Northern edge of Coral Castle - Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

#1- Northern edge of Coral Castle

Tabor Hill mentions that Fortnite gamers need to locate the mini-castle structure near the northern edge of Coral Castle. A huge purple coral structure can be seen on top of a stone there.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

After finding the location (in the image), gamers need to interact with clam, and this completes the first "Signal Coral Buddies" challenge.

South West of Coral Castle - Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

#2 - South West of Coral Castle

After locating the first Coral clam, players should travel south-west towards the waterfall. A giant purple coral structure is going to be present at this spot.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

Fortnite gamers can locate the Coral Buddy right under it, and complete the mission by signalling it.

Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

#3 - South East of Coral Castle

Tabor Hill shows the location of the third Coral Buddy towards the south-east of Coral Castle. Fortnite gamers can locate it on the map with reference to the waterfall on the south-eastern side of Coral Castle.

South eastern edge of Coral Castle - Image via Tabor Hill YouTube

Players will be instantly rewarded with 20,000 XP as soon as they signal the third Coral Buddy.

These are the three known locations to find and "Signal Coral Buddies" in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 6 Epic Quest.