Fortnite star "Grefg" has a Dragon-ball themed skin set to release on 11th January

Image via TheGrefg Twitter
Dipanjan Dey
ANALYST
Modified 08 Jan 2021, 20:21 IST
Epic Games is all set to unveil the fourth Fortnite Icon Series outfit and it is none other than the popular Spanish streamer, TheGrefg. 

With regards to David Cánovas "TheGrefg" Martínez's Icon Series skin, the rumor about his inclusion has been persistent since October. Numerous Twitter leaks imply that the outfit will be unveiled on January 11th, 2021. 

As one of the pillars of the LATAM Fortnite community, TheGrefg will reveal his Fortnite Icon Series outfit on a live stream. Previously, he hinted that a tournament/cup might be hosted following his outfit reveal. 

TheGrefg's Fortnite Icon Series outfit to be showcased on January 11th, 2021

Epic Games have not announced anything officially. However, a leaked image confirmed the speculation that TheGrefg is coming to Fortnite this week. 

The first three Fortnite Icon Series skins were released back in 2020, with Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan the lucky content creators selected by Epic Games. 

Ever since then, fans have been looking forward to TheGrefg's introduction to Fortnite, in the form of his very own skin. This though, was delayed because of numerous unknown reasons.

TheGrefg pranked the Fortnite community when he posted a tweet that mentioned how his outfit has been indefinitely delayed due to his behavior. While this created a lot of hype, it was clear that TheGrefg was just trying to get the community ready for the big reveal. 

Popular data miner HYPEX posted an image on Twitter that looks to be TheGrefg's Fortnite Icon Series outfit. HYPEX mentioned that TheGrefg will showcase his outfit during his January 11th live-stream. 

From the looks of it, the outfit will perhaps have a Dragon Ball inspired design. Only the silhouette of the image is visible, and there are three distinct balls present. 

Fans are speculating that these balls might have a significant role in TheGrefg tournament that is likely to come with the Fortnite Icon Series outfit. Just like Lachlan's Pickaxe Frenzy tournament, Fortnite gamers will get a chance to win rewards from TheGrefg's Fortnite Icon Series tournament. 

TheGrefg also confirmed on stream that one of his iconic dance moves might get added as an emote through the Fortnite Icon Series.

TheGrefg also mentioned on his Twitter post that a teaser will be coming soon, so Fortnite fans should stay tuned in the upcoming days. Furthermore, TheGrefg's tournament will be the first streamer cup of Chapter 2 - Season 5 in 2021

Published 08 Jan 2021, 20:21 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite Events Updates
