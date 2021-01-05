Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: Grefg skin on 10th Jan, "Pokey Pack" and more

Epic Games is all set to release the Fortnite Icon Series outfit for TheGrefg, along with several other cosmetic inclusions.

The Fortnite community has been eagerly waiting for Epic Games to announce an official date for David Cánovas "TheGrefg" Martínez's Icon Series skin. While the rumor has been running rampant since October, Twitter leaks suggest that the skin will be revealed on January 10th 2021.

Similarly, various other leaks surfaced that revealed other cosmetic additions Epic Games will make in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The highlight of this one was the "Pokey Pack" skin set, which will be coming to Fortnite soon.

Leaks suggest that TheGrefg Fortnite Icon Series outfit will be revealed on January 10th

Based on the recent behaviour from the Spanish content creator TheGrefg, we have decided to postpone the launch of his skin indefinitely.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/LX2XmmkBj1 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) December 28, 2020

Recently, several sources on Twitter reported that TheGrefg would reveal his Fortnite Icon Series outfit on stream. Just a few days before, TheGrefg decided to prank the entire Fortnite community by revealing on Twitter that his outfit had been postponed indefinitely.

This had almost everyone fooled, as Ninja, Loserfruit and Lachlan received their outfits back in 2020.

The Grefg skin will be announced on Grefgs live stream, on January 10th! Sorry I missed this. — Boat - Fortnite Dataminer ⛏ (@Boat_Leaks) January 5, 2021

However, it looks like Epic Games want to kick start this year by introducing TheGrefg's Icon Series skin. Fortnite dataminer @Boat_Leaks informed on Twitter that TheGrefg will reveal his Icon Series outfit on January 10th 2021.

A translated video of TheGrefg's Twitch stream was uploaded by popular YouTuber SinX6. In the video, TheGrefg announced that he will never quit Fortnite now that his skin is coming to the game.

Similarly, he teased that something big is coming up this weekend. Perhaps, Epic Games will arrange a TheGrefg tournament to reveal the Fortnite Icon Series skin. Just like Lachlan's Pickaxe Frenzy tournament, Fortnite gamers will likely get an opportunity to play in this tournament.

Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series⚡



Available in the Fortnite item shop November 12th 7pm EST



Use Code Lachy #Ad pic.twitter.com/EhQO4s5b0h — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) November 3, 2020

Epic Games could announce TheGrefg Tournament soon after the outfit design is added to the Fortnite game files. However, this is not the only outfit coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

TheGrefg's #Fortnite Icon Series skin will most likely be added in the v15.20 update, which will arrive in 2021 due to Epic Games going on vacation. https://t.co/jBb6Jgv2i0 — Ken 💎 (@KrystalKN_) December 19, 2020

Pokey Pack Skin set coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Dataminer @NicknameSC revealed that a whole new bundle of skins is coming to Fortnite in the upcoming weeks. Players will perhaps get to purchase the "Pokey Pack" from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Here is the leaked #fortnite Pokey Pack showcase!

This is in the files, but encrypted.

This will be sold as a pack/bundle.

Skins: https://t.co/RH1IXtBYj2

Pickaxe: https://t.co/aTyCxpiUk0

Baclblings: https://t.co/7Q7FJHoVWf

Enjoy! Feel free to use but make sure to credit me :) https://t.co/sKfEiTg4o3 — Nickname - Fortnite Leaks (@NicknameSC) January 5, 2021

The outfit designs were revealed on Twitter, and from the looks of it, Epic has done a brilliant job with these Fortnite outfits. The Pokey Pack Skin Set will feature one male and one female variant for these outfits.

Fortnite Encrypted Pokey Pack Leaked Backbling Showcase!

(3/3)

Male back bling is the bat

Female is the other

The release Date and Price is unknown as of now!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/OYTQU0Drix — Nickname - Fortnite Leaks (@NicknameSC) January 5, 2021

Similarly, there will be two back blings for each outfit, along with a double-sickle pickaxe coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The Fortnite Item Shop refreshed after the January 5th update, and Epic Games have added several new cosmetics this time.

Fortnite Encrypted Pokey Pack Leaked Pickaxe Showcase!

(2/3 backblings next)

Male and Female Skins

The release Date and Price is unknown as of now!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/nzhXbcqwX4 — Nickname - Fortnite Leaks (@NicknameSC) January 4, 2021

Epic have also re-added the Kratos bundle, simply because of its popularity in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.