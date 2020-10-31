Lachlan is the latest inclusion in the Fortnite Icon Series

Fortnite Battle Royale has always been a game that loves its community for all its efforts. The popular Fortnite Icon Series is how Epic Games maintains a healthy relationship with its content creators and streamers. Gifting them in-game skins based on their likeness is Epic's way of showing gratitude towards Fortnite content creators.

Welcome to the Icon Series, @LachlanYT!



Check out our blog for more info and stay tuned for our next Icon Series addition @TheGrefg coming later.



Read more: https://t.co/QVKoBZ1FYo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 30, 2020

These influencers are gifted with emotes or a custom skin inside Fortnite, as a part of the Fortnite Icon Series. The community has seen iconic players like Ninja and Loserfruit being added to that list. The latest in the line to join the Icon Series is none other than Lachlan. While the speculations about his inclusion ran rampant on Twitter, Lachlan himself opened up about this inclusion in Fortnite.

Fortnite content creator Lachlan added to the Fortnite Icon Series

Recently, Lachlan took to Twitter to follow up with an announcement about being included in the Fortnite Icon Series. Fortnite officially Tweeted with a picture that had the logos of Ninja, Loserfruit, Lachlan and TheGrefg.

Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017.



Proud to annouce Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series!



Official reveal of the skin coming soon...⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ixJBrMqSsw — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 30, 2020

"The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer."

The blog Epic Games released about Fortnite Icon Series mentioned the items that players can acquire from this set.

It's time to announce the next creator to join the Icon Series! The entertaining Lachlan arrives with a fun new tournament in which you can win his full Icon Series set before it hits the Item Shop on November 12 at 7 PM ET.

On the day of the tournament, watch Lachlan compete on his livestream as he gives a first look of his Outfit, Back Bling, Emote, and Pickaxe. Stayed tuned for more details on timing for this one-of-a-kind tournament.

Lachlan x Fortnite skin concept!



Saw @/D3NNI_yt concept of tfue and I really wanted to try something of this sort.



Pretty happy with how it turned out, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/COGR4v6sX5 — Nitey (@IlayKeidar) January 18, 2020

FORTNITE ICON SERIES: VALKYRAE (CONCEPT)



I've been seeing tons of great Icon Series concepts, so thought I'd challenge myself to create @Valkyrae! Would you like to see her join the ICON line?



Hope you all enjoy + be sure to drop a follow for more!



RTs + Likes Appreciated. 💌 pic.twitter.com/LGctLyZsrN — Zenofy (@ZenofyMedia) January 26, 2020

Fortnite further said,

Lachlan is the third creator to join the Icon Series from among the Fortnite community, following streamers Ninja and Loserfruit. Entering the Icon Series next will be Spanish creator TheGrefg. We look forward to sharing more on TheGrefg shortly before he drops in!

It's only fair...



🚨NEW BACK BLING CONCEPT🚨



Cool new feature where as soon as jump out of the battle bus, Lil PK explains (in detail) how he was eliminated in the previous game!



Kicking off an #MFAM set💪@NICKMERCS @SypherPK #Sypherpk pic.twitter.com/3PwaCQbkL5 — The Final Hoss (@TheFinalHoss) January 21, 2020

Similarly, the community has several ideas for other popular streamers to be added to the Fortnite Icon Series. Streamers like SypherPK, Valkyrae, Nickmercs, Ali-A, LazarBeam, Dr.Lupo, TimTheTatMan, Tfue were all included, as they are pillars of the Fortnite community.

Hopefully, the community will soon see the addition of several more influencers in the Fortnite Icon Series.