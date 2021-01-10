Fortnite's fan favourite LTM 'The Floor is Lava' set to return soon in Season 5

TheGrefg's Fortnite Icon Series outfit is all set to release in the game, with the LTM coming back to the game.
The 'Floor Is Lava' LTM was introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 8. It became instantly popular, and players enjoyed this game mode for a limited period.
The fourth and final Fortnite Icon Series outfit belongs to TheGrefg. The outfit was delayed for a while as it was initially scheduled to release in October 2020. This was followed up by a prank that TheGrefg pulled on the entire Fortnite community.
The "Floor Is Lava" LTM coming back to Fortnite with TheGrefg's outfit
TheGrefg pranked the Fortnite community by posting a tweet mentioning how his outfit has been indefinitely delayed due to his behavior. However, he soon followed this up with an announcement on revealing his outfit on stream.
Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan were the three content creators that received their Fortnite Icon Series outfit in 2020. Since then, fans have been looking forward to TheGrefg's introduction to Fortnite.
Leaks on Twitter revealed TheGrefg's Icon Series Fortnite outfit. The design is definitely inspired by a Dragon Ball character. The outfit also features three balls, just like the iconic Dragon balls from the anime series.
The outfit has a bare body design with a golden belt and golden body stripes running through his torso. There is also a huge TheGrefg logo on the chest, which makes the outfit look like a superhero suit.
As one of the pillars of the LATAM Fortnite community, TheGrefg hinted that a surprise tournament might be hosted following his outfit reveal. This was confirmed with the Floor Is Lava LTM returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
The popular LTM features a unique game mode where players have to save themselves from the lava. The lava begins to rise five minutes into the match and keeps rising at a steady pace.
Touching the lava instantly reduces the player's HP by 20, although players can build on the lava to protect themselves. The lava also sends the player bouncing on the surface, which makes it difficult to build.
Players get a small number of materials to build, and the entire Fortnite map gets submerged under lava. While this has been the dynamic of "Floor Is Lava" in Fortnite, it might change with the introduction of TheGrefg's outfit.
For instance, the balls in the outfit might have some special use during this LTM in Fortnite. At the same time, players will get a chance to win this tournament, just like they did during the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy tournament.
On January 11th, 2021, TheGrefg will be showcasing his outfit in Fortnite on the live stream.Published 10 Jan 2021, 15:00 IST