Can you still get free V-Bucks from Fortnite: Save the World in 2021?

Fortnite Save the World is not quite as popular as the Battle Royale mode. However, it gets decent traffic because of the various objectives that make it interesting.

Getting V-Bucks for free is quite a deal in Fortnite. Gamers often look for various methods to claim these free V-Bucks from the game. Unfortunately, getting hold of them for free is very rare.

Recently, several gamers have been asking if it is possible to get free V-Bucks from the Save the World mode of Fortnite.

Players can definitely get V-Bucks from Fortnite Save the World. This article will shine light on the details regarding the same.

Fortnite: Daily log-in rewards V-Bucks in Save the World mode

The Save the World mode does not come along with Fortnite Battle Royale. Gamers need to make an additional purchase to get hold of this specific mode. Therefore, not many gamers have the Fortnite Save the World on their devices.

The Save the World mode offers some really amazing gaming experiences, and professional gamers have claimed that the character movements are much better than those of Battle Royale.

Gamers can even get free V-Bucks from this mode. In order to get the rewards, gamers will be required to log-in regularly each day. The daily log-in rewards offer several in-game bounties including V-Bucks.

There are milestone rewards as well that are activated after logging in for a certain number of days. Some of these milestone rewards offer gamers a huge amount of V-Bucks that can be claimed for free.

Apart from the daily log-ins, gamers can also get free V-Bucks by playing the game. Several challenges and quests are pitched towards gamers and completing these grants them with free V-Bucks in-game.

These free V-Bucks claimed through the Save the World mode can be used in Fortnite Battle Royale Item Shop to buy exclusive in-game items and cosmetics.

Generally, a thousand V-Bucks costs something around $10. Therefore, getting them for free through the Save the World mode is quite a bargain.

Gamers should also beware of a few things. Apparently there are several websites and applications on the internet that claim to reward gamers with thousands of free V-Bucks.

It should be noted that these third party applications and websites are fraudulent and should be avoided at any cost. Not only will they not credit any V-Bucks to the account, but they can also use the personal information for malicious activities.

Edited by Ashish Yadav