How to get the free J Balvin Fortnite skin in Season 7

Like many Fortnite skins, J Balvin is yet another collaboration and Icon skin. J Balvin had been heavily rumored and leaked before finally being confirmed by Epic Games. Now, he's getting his own tournament, much like many other collaborations have gotten. Gamora, Cammy and Wonder Woman all recently had their own cups, indicating that Fortnite may be doing this for a lot of their big name skins in the future.

From August 26 to September 9, keep the party going with “La Fiesta,” a J Balvin-inspired experience made by community member Iscariote! (Also: Iscariote’s J Balvin-inspired “La Familia” experience will be re-featured from August 24 to August 31).



Preview of La Fiesta: pic.twitter.com/gDvBkM9L2q — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 23, 2021

In addition to the skin, there will be a J Balvin-inspired experience in Fortnite called "La Fiesta." It will run from August 26 to September 9 and again from August 24-31. With the J Balvin skin being free for certain J Balvin Cup participants, many players will be able to acquire the Latin pop star for free before it hits the item shop on the 26th.

J Balvin skin in Fortnite: How to redeem

The J Balvin skin will have two variations: Energia Balvin Style and Skeleton Balvin Style. He will come with one emote, a pickaxe, a back bling and a glider. The emote is "In Da Getto," which features music from the song of the same name by Skrillex and J Balvin.

These will be available in a J Balvin bundle as well as individually. The skin will likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks and the bundle will probably be 2,500-3,000 V-Bucks. All items will hit the Item Shop on August 26 at 8 pm EST, two days after the J Balvin Cup.

J Balvin Cup will commence on August 26, with top teams unlocking the skin for free. Image via Epic Games

It will be another Duos tournament, and top placing teams from each region will be awarded the J Balvin skin as well as his back bling and pickaxe. The scoring remains the same as previous cups.

Unlock the J Balvin Outfit and Real Back Bling/Pickaxe ahead of their Item Shop release!



Happening August 24 is the J Balvin Cup, a Duos tournament in which players have the chance to win the Outfit + Back Bling/Pickaxe before they hit the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/Eds0aja99L — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 23, 2021

Cup participants will have three hours to earn as many points as they can to place within the top percentage of teams from their region and unlock the J Balvin skin. This is under the Compete tab in Fortnite.

