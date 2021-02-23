Fortnite players who own Save The World to receive 1000 vBucks: Here is how

Fortnite has settled its lawsuit over loot boxes in Save The World by giving 1,000 V-Bucks to players who participated.

We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases. This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

This is applicable to players who purchased a “Loot Llama” when they were available in "Save The World."

All of the accounts that made the purchases will automatically receive 1,000 V-Bucks. The only thing players need to do is wait patiently until Epic Games credits their accounts.

Any minors who make Loot Llama purchases without the consent of their parents or with their own money are eligible for a much higher award. The players who qualify for this may submit a claim here for $50 or 13,500 V-Bucks.

I actually bought one for 50 v-vbucks when there was no x-ray it was accidental now I’m getting a refund with even more thanks epic — SylvaticSword82 (@SylvaticSword82) February 22, 2021

When it comes to in-game purchases, Fortnite wants its players to be clear about what they are paying for.

Fortnite’s X-ray Llamas and deposits of V-Bucks are a direct result of a lawsuit over Loot Llamas.

Since their creation, loot boxes have been at the center of numerous controversies. When players buy loot boxes, they have a random chance of getting high or low-value items. Since loot boxes work like slot machines, many people see them as gambling for children.

mans literally in support of gambling in a game rated 12+ — alxkrtn (@alexkirton) February 23, 2021

Save The World was initially released with loot boxes, which led to a lawsuit. The lawsuit stemmed from Fortnite's marketing of loot boxes to young audiences. Epic Games immediately settled the lawsuit with parties affected and agreed to remove Loot Llamas.

Except it's not what you believe though is it? Otherwise you wouldn't have charged people for random loot llamas in the first place...? This is only because of a lawsuit. (But thanks for the vbucks though.) pic.twitter.com/6uUmzrOhpj — Kieran (@kieranbaker1998) February 23, 2021

The lawsuit resulted in the company completely changing the process. Epic Games has replaced its old system with “x-ray llamas,” the name indicating that these purchases are transparent. By doing so, Epic demonstrated that it had identified the problem and was moving forward with a solution.

Epic Games and Fortnite have signaled the end of traditional loot boxes, which is a great thing for the video game industry as a whole. A large proportion of gamers seem to dislike loot boxes, so any move towards fairer trade practices is always ideal.

