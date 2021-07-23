How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7: Is it possible?

V-Bucks are the player's lifeblood in Fortnite. Without it, there are essentially no skins, no back blings, no pickaxes, and no battle passes. While that doesn't change the way the game is played or provide any advantage, it does make the game a lot better.

Playing with good skin for a character that players like can make the game a much more enjoyable experience. The game is completely playable without V-Bucks, making it a truly free-to-play game.

Mum can I have some vbucks for Fortnite #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EFTvzD5W5W — spaghetti1 (@spaghetti115) July 20, 2021

Still, V-Bucks are important. Without them, the game loses a lot of things that make it really good. Skins, battle passes, and more are arguably what drive players to the game. The promise of V-Bucks can be quite alluring. Is there a way to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7?

Everyone with Vbucks when the new stuff drops lol 😆💸#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/P6yeHsa4HO — 𝙻𝚎𝚝👁️𝙺𝚢𝚕𝚎👁️𝙳𝚘👁️𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜🛸 (@LetKyle) July 20, 2021

Free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7

V-Bucks can be expensive and they cost real money most of the time. This makes players eager to find any opportunity to get some for free. One US dollar equals 100 V-Bucks, roughly, so it adds up quickly. A Legendary skin would cost $20. Finding them for free is a great way to go about it, if possible.

Legendary skins. Image via YouTube

There is currently no free V-Bucks method available to Fortnite players. V-Bucks will have to be acquired in all legitimate and often pricey methods. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, but players who unlock all the rewards will earn 1,500 V-Bucks totaling a 550 V-Bucks profit.

Fortnite Season 7 battle pass. Image via Epic Games Store

There are free battle pass tiers available to players without the battle pass. Some of them come with V-Bucks. Players who reach level 78, which is admittedly difficult without the battle pass, will receive 300 V-Bucks. There are also V-Bucks available for players who didn't buy the battle pass.

It's a slow grind, but the ability to make V-Bucks is there for the players. There are no other legitimate methods of acquiring V-Bucks for free.

