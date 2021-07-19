Is it possible to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7?

The introduction of in-game currencies has revolutionized the entire gaming community and Fortnite is no exception. Gamers do take an avid interest in getting hold of V-Bucks and using them to buy in-game items and cosmetics.

Fortnite Season 7 has rolled out several in-game items and cosmetics that can be claimed from the Item Shop. All of these items can be exchanged with V-Bucks.

LeBron James skin set to release July 14th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A6zt7QcqEJ — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 12, 2021

Getting a hold of V-Bucks can be costly for some gamers. Many times, loopers have been eager to learn whether there exist any methods or tricks to generate free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7: Free V-Bucks is a myth for gamers

The primary method to get a hold of V-Bucks is through real-life currencies. The cost of buying 1000 V-Bucks is somewhere near $10.

Gamers often spend their money to buy V-Bucks to purchase in-game items. However, repeated purchases can burn a hole in the pockets of gamers. However, it provides a great source of revenue for the developers.

Currently, there are no straightforward methods to claim free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7. However, gamers can use a small trick that might reward them with some free V-Bucks.

Each Battle Pass consists of several in-game items, skins and even V-Bucks. The Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 7 is available for 950 V-Bucks. Gamers will be able to unlock various pages of the Battle Pass by ranking up their tiers.

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass contains around 1500 V-Bucks that can be claimed once gamers have unlocked every page of the Battle Pass.

For gamers who are unable to buy the Battle Pass, some V-Bucks are up for grabs. The developers understand that not every gamer will be able to get the Battle Pass. Therefore, Epic allows almost one-fifth of the items to be claimed for free.

Gamers will just have to rank up the tiers and by reaching level 78. They will be able to claim around 300 V-Bucks absolutely free.

There are several websites and applications that claim to credit V-Bucks to the gamers' account. However, loopers should note that these websites are totally fraudulent and no V-Bucks will be credited to their Fortnite accounts. Gamers can lose their significant information through these third-party websites, and therefore it is advisable to stay away from them.

