Is it actually possible to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7?

Fortnite Season 7 has been a prolific experience for gamers. The developers have been making the necessary changes to make the game better and improvise the gameplay.

Epic has also introduced several new aspects to the game to make things interesting. These new implementations have kept gamers busy exploring the map.

Epic has added several cosmetics and in-game items to the Item Shop from time to time. These items can be purchased with the help of V-Bucks in-game.

V-Bucks can be purchased with real-life currencies and gamers often find it difficult to invest in the game. Therefore, loopers have been wondering whether it is possible to get some free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Tricks to get some V-Bucks in the game

1) Battle Pass

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Season 7 has been slightly modified. However, some of the factors have been kept the same. Gamers might not know this but every season's Battle Pass has some rewards that can be claimed even without purchasing the BP.

The Fortnite Season 7's Battle Pass is no exception as it allows loopers to claim free rewards by simply ranking up the tiers.

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass has 1500 V-Bucks that can be claimed by unlocking the tiers. Out of them, 300 V-Bucks are listed under the free segment. Gamers will need to rank up to reach level 78 in order to claim these free V-Bucks.

2) Save the World

Save the World LTM mode needs to be bought and does not come along with the basic Fortnite game file. Since it is a bit costly, not every gamer owns this mode. Therefore, earning free V-Bucks is limited to a certain section of gamers.

In order to earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite STW mode, gamers need to log-in each day to collect the log-in rewards. Gamers don't need to play the mode, as collecting login rewards will be enough to earn free V-Bucks.

Gamers can also collect the weekly Epic rewards that are activated after logging in for seven days. Often Epic rewards consist of massive amounts of free V-Bucks that can be claimed to buy free cosmetics and other in-game rewards.

Gamers should take note that there are several websites that claim to offer free V-Bucks in Fortnite. However, gamers should refrain from putting their details on these sites as they are fraudulant and could be dangerous.

Edited by Gautham Balaji