How many free V-Bucks can you earn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1? 

With the arrival of Spiderman, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started impressively. The season soon wrapped itself into the festive mood with the Winterfest 2021 event.

Even though gamers have been enjoying themselves exploring the island and grabbing free gifts, they are also on the lookout for free V-Bucks.

V-Bucks are the best way to buy exclusive cosmetics from the Item Shop. Since they are quite expensive, loopers look out for the opportunity to get some free ones from various sources in the game. The best method, of course, is through the Battle Pass.

Fortnite @FortniteGame “Remember, with great power, there must also come great responsibility.”



This article will reveal the amount of V-Bucks that gamers can claim through this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Free V-Bucks from the Battle Pass

Each season, Epic releases a Battle Pass that contains several exclusive rewards, including skins, back blings, gliders and other in-game items. Some Battle Pass pages also have V-Bucks that can be claimed for free once unlocked.

Battle Pass is definitely the easiest method to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite and Chapter 3 Season 1 is no exception.

The detailed list of V-Bucks available through each Battle Pass page in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is given below:

Battle Page 1- 100 V-Bucks

Battle Page 2- 200 V-Bucks

Battle Page 3- 100 V-Bucks

Battle Page 4- 200 V-Bucks

Battle Page 5- 100 V-Bucks

Battle Page 6- 200 V-Bucks

Battle Page 7- 100 V-Bucks

Battle Page 8- 200 V-Bucks

Battle Page 9- 100 V-Bucks

Battle Page 10- 200 V-Bucks

Therefore, gamers have the opportunity to claim a total of 1500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

How to unlock the V-Bucks from the Battle Pass pages?

V-Bucks are placed as separate items on each page of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Therefore, loopers will need to unlock them in order to claim them into their Fortnite account.

Unlocking free V-Bucks will require a similar procedure as unlocking other items on the Battle Pass page. Players will be required to get Battle Stars and unlock free V-Bucks.

To unlock 100 V-Bucks, players will be required to spend 5 Battle Stars. Since there are a total of 1500 V-Bucks available, a total of 75 Battle Stars needs to be invested in Chapter 3 Season 1.

