3 ways to always get Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters have been wreaking havoc in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Gamers are thrilled to have the web-slinger in the game and are using his Web Shooters to rotate faster on the island.

Getting any Mythical item in Fortnite is tricky, and the Spiderman Mythic Web Shooter is no exception. Therefore, the community wants to know some sure shot methods on how to get the Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will reveal certain methods to unlock the Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters item in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Ways to get the Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters

1) Daily Bugle

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought the Daily Bugle POI to the island. This POI is the spawn point of several Web Shooters.

Loopers who wish to get the Mythic Web Shooters can visit this location and look around to get the item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There are about five Mythic items. Therefore, this location is the perfect spot to get the Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) On the island

Spiderman Web Shooters spawn at several places on the island. By visiting these locations, gamers can get access to Mythic items.

Since most of these locations are close to popular POIs on the island, loopers will get associated loots as well. However, it should be noted that the closeness to other POIs will make enemies drop at the locations frequently. Therefore, players may expect intense combat from time to time.

3) Eliminate other enemies

Another method to get the Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters is eliminating enemies carrying one.

Since its addition, loopers have been finding them and using them to rotate around on the island. Those who are missing out on the opportunity to grab one of these should wait to eliminate loopers using one. After eliminating the player, the Spiderman Mythic item will be dropped as loot.

Players can pick it up and add to their loot and use it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar