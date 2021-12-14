Fortnite Chapter 3 POI 'Daily Bugle' is teasing Green Goblin and other Spiderverse skins

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and loopers are having a great time swinging by the Daily Bugle POI dressed as Spider-Man. The popular superhero has created a craze on the island and it seems that it will grow even bigger as the season proceeds.

It has been revealed that Spider-Man is not the only one from his universe who will feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. According to leaks, other characters and villains from the Spider-Man universe will come to the island very soon.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man's arch rival to come soon

iFireMonkey, one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers and data miners out there has supplied loopers with some of the most authentic inside information for a while. The latest video on his official YouTube channel speaks of the upcoming characters in Fortnite. The data miner revealed that a Fortnite player named Granby took a couple of screenshots in the Daily Bugle POI shortly after Chapter 3 went live.

The images reveal two comic book covers placed on top of a desk. These two comic book covers are not the original works of Epic Games and are copies of some of Marvel's original comic series. One of the covers showcases the X-Men franchise, while the other one belongs to Green Goblin from the Spider-Man franchise.

Comic Book Resources @CBR



buff.ly/3pChK6h Green Goblin, Miles Morales and even more X-Men skins may soon be coming to Fortnite. Green Goblin, Miles Morales and even more X-Men skins may soon be coming to Fortnite.buff.ly/3pChK6h https://t.co/cSGLOtJ7yn

The data miner went on to reveal that the in-game files contained two more similar images that belonged to Miles Morales and Loki.

With Spider-Man already in the game, the developers will be looking to supplant his story and role with supporting characters. The leaks indicate the presence of four more characters that intertwine with Spider-Man's journey, making for a fun update whenever they drop in the game.

Will the characters be released as Fortnite skins?

It is kind of customary for Epic to tease exclusive in-game cosmetics before bringing them to Fortnite. Since the leaks and in-game files reveal four unreleased skins, it heavily implies that the developers will release them in Chapter 3 Season 1 sooner rather than later.

Vidya Chat @VidyaChat The two files in the Daily Bugle feature Jorge Molina's House of X artwork, and Alex Ross' Green Goblin.



The visible X-Men on the artwork in Fortnite are Wolverine(already in), Cable (already in), Cyclops, Jubilee, Archangel, and Nightcrawler! Perhaps they will all be cosmetics! The two files in the Daily Bugle feature Jorge Molina's House of X artwork, and Alex Ross' Green Goblin.The visible X-Men on the artwork in Fortnite are Wolverine(already in), Cable (already in), Cyclops, Jubilee, Archangel, and Nightcrawler! Perhaps they will all be cosmetics! https://t.co/RiHxRFFwwb

As of now there hasn't been any official statement from Epic regarding these characters, nor have the data mines revealed anything interesting. Whether the skins will be released in batches or all at once remains to be seen as well.

