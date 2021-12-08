Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Mary Jane from Spider-Man confirmed as NPC

While the Foundation is a vital storyline character, Spider-Man stole the spotlight before Fortnite Chapter 3 began. The web-slinging, the villain-defeating superhero, has been popular ever since his inception in the MCU.

According to the latest leaks, it would seem that even more characters from his universe are coming to the island soon. Based on the information at hand, Mary Jane will become an NPC in-game.

There's currently an unfinished NPC called "Mary Jane" mentioned in the game files. It's gonna spawn at the "Daily Bugle" POI!



Mary Jane from Spider-Man will be coming to the game very soon!!

She will spawn at the Daily Bugle POI, and much like other NPCs, perhaps offer items for sale. Unfortunately, at present, it's not known when she will be added to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Based on speculation, "MJ" should be added before the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie airs. Hopefully, more information regarding the same will be uncovered soon.

Mary Jane in Fortnite Chapter 3 could open doors for other Spiderverse characters

Spotted in-game was a pixelated picture of Miles Morales. While this could merely be artwork, the possibility of a new skin is very real. Given that more Spider-Man-related cosmetics are coming to the game, Miles could be one of them.

Based on Fortnite's wording, we'll get A LOT of new Spider-Man-related skins, so this is definitely possible!



SPIDER-MAN: We could(!) a Miles Morales or Prowler skin if these hints on the map mean anything!

Additionally, other characters such as Green Goblin and X-Men may also be featured. Much like Morales, the images were spotted in-game. Given Epic Games' love for teasing content, this could come to fruition.

Furthermore, given that characters from the X-Men are already in-game as skins, another collaboration wouldn't come as a surprise. Nevertheless, loopers will have to wait for confirmation regarding the same.

On the map, there are several teasers for Spider-Man characters that aren't In-Game yet, such as many classic X-Men & Green Goblin!



Could these be *SOME* of the next Spider-Man-related skins?



(Thanks to UPCOMING SPIDER-MAN SKINS? (X-MEN)On the map, there are several teasers for Spider-Man characters that aren't In-Game yet, such as many classic X-Men & Green Goblin!Could these be *SOME* of the next Spider-Man-related skins?(Thanks to @GranbeFN for sending me this in DMs!) UPCOMING SPIDER-MAN SKINS? (X-MEN)On the map, there are several teasers for Spider-Man characters that aren't In-Game yet, such as many classic X-Men & Green Goblin! Could these be *SOME* of the next Spider-Man-related skins?(Thanks to @GranbeFN for sending me this in DMs!) https://t.co/zVefs2bpBq

Will Spider-Man play a role in the Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline?

Despite the superhero being a part of the Battle Pass, it's unlikely that he'll play a significant role in the storyline. As with most characters, they feature for a season and are then removed from the game.

This being the case, even Mary Jane will be removed once Fortnite Chapter 3 ends. On the bright side, players who own the Battle Pass will get to keep all Spider-Man-related cosmetics.

When will the mythic Spider-Man Web Shooters be added in-game?

With more characters/skins coming soon, the mythic Spider-Man Web Shooters will arrive on December 11. Players will be able to swing about dodging bullets with ease. Additionally, they can even attach themselves to vehicles and slide behind them.

If users manage to chain shots correctly, the item will have no cooldown and can be used indefinitely. However, the moment they touch the ground, a 10-second cooldown timer begins. Epic may change these values if the item proves to be overpowered.

