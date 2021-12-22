How to get Battle Stars fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unlocking rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly not an easy task. Gamers need to either level up or open gifts to unlock the subsequent Battle Pages. Each Battle Page has several items that can only be unlocked by using Battle Stars. Therefore, it is vital to know how to get Battle Stars as quickly as possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will reveal the methods of acquiring Battle Stars fast in the game, so players can unlock the exclusive rewards from the Battle Pass and add them to their collection.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Get Battle Stars fast

Completing missions

Epic has added several missions and challenges to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Their agenda is to make the game even more interesting whilst giving gamers the opportunity to grind XP and level up.

The quests can be divided into several segments such as Daily Quests, Season Quests, Milestone Challenges, and other miscellaneous quests. It is anticipated that the developers will add more challenges in the coming weeks.

Each of these challenges rewards players with a significant amount of XP that can be claimed to rank up the tiers. Leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 immediately rewards gamers with Battle Stars and is one of the best methods to unlock Battle Stars fast in the game.

Team Rumble

Team Rumble mode is one of the best methods in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to earn Battle Stars quickly. This particular game mode allows gamers to respawn repeatedly until one side is victorious. Since loopers have the chance to respawn, they can complete tasks at a much faster rate than in the battle royale game mode.

Players should try to play the Team Rumble mode as much as possible to earn Battle Stars fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Why are Battle Stars important?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass consists of several exclusive in-game skins and other cosmetics. These cosmetics and other in-game rewards are only unlocked when gamers have a sufficient number of Battle Stars in their accounts.

In comparison to previous versions, Epic Games has changed the way the Battle Pass works in the current season. In general, this has led to a greater need for gamers to grind and rank up to get their hands on these rewards.

