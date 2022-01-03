3 things that qualify players to be a Fortnite 'OG' (& 3 that don't)

Fortnite has been around for years and has seen millions of players worldwide from its start, some of whom claim they are some of its original gamers. There are plenty of ways to represent Fortnite's earliest days for those who want to stake their claim as 'OGs'.

Since its release, the game has changed immensely, from the massive weapon pool to the new map changes coming out every season. Many strut around stating they are a Fortnite OG, but here are a few signs that show they actually are/are not.

Elements that do/don't make Fortnite players OGs

That make

1) Skull Trooper

Those who purchased it in its first days will have the purple glow effect (Image via Epic Games)

Skull Trooper was one of the two first skins to ever hit the Fortnite Item Shop on October 30, 2017. It's a rare skin that showcased the game's early days. While it has been available many other times since its release, those who purchased it in its first days will have the purple glow effect, meaning they really are OGs.

2) Chapter 1 Victory Umbrellas

Epic Games added this achievement Season 2 onward (Image via Epic Games)

The very first season of Fortnite didn't reward players with a Victory Umbrella, but Epic Games added this achievement Season 2 onward. Anyone who uses a Victory Umbrella from the early seasons of Chapter 1 can say they were some of the first players to drop onto the island.

3) Raider's Revenge

This harvesting tool has not been released since the Season 1 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Purchased only in the Season 1 Battle Pass, the Raider's Revenge harvesting tool is an iconic accessory from Fortnite's earliest days. It hasn't been released since, giving OG gamers evidence of their first days in Fortnite.

Don't make

These above three aspects are surefire ways to qualify someone as a Fortnite OG. However, some loopers in recent months are claiming they are originals with versions of previous cosmetics.

The standard skin may have come out in Chapter 1, but these three skin variants are not a sign of a Fortnite OG.

1) Frozen Peely

Owning this skin variant doesn't hold the same weight as the original one (Image via Epic Games)

Peely came out back in Chapter 1 Season 8, but some users are running around with the Frozen Peely skin given out in the WinterFest event. Owning this skin variant doesn't hold the same weight as the original one.

2) Isabelle (or any variant)

This skin has made more appearances recently, but it doesn't mean someone is an OG Fortnite player from Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Many gamers claim that Isabelle is an OG skin, but it wasn't released until Chapter 2 Season 6. With the revamped version popping up in the WinterFest, this skin is making more appearances, but it doesn't mean someone is an OG Fortnite player from Chapter 1.

3) Lt. Evergreen

This Fortnite outfit came out two years after the game was released (Image via Epic Games)

This skin was released in the 2019 WinterFest event, and with the 2021 WinterFest still on many players' minds, some state that they are OGs if they own it. However, this Fortnite outfit came out two years after the game was released, making it difficult to connect Lt. Evergreen to its original days.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

