Fortnite YouTuber proves WinterFest skins are 'pay-to-win' in under 1 minute

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is turning out to be even better than what players were expecting. This year's rewards include outfits such as Krisabelle, Polar Peely, and the Matrix Glider, and there is nothing to complain about.

Moreover, the Chapter 3 Season 1 map has a lot of snow that adds to the Winter/Christmas theme. However, the Christmas trees spread around the map also mean that players can now use some WinterFest skins to surprise their opponents.

Here's how Muselk, a prominent Fortnite creator, proved that a WinterFest skin in Fortnite is pay-to-win.

Lt. Evergreen WinterFest outfit in Fortnite is broken

The Lt. Evergreen outfit was originally released as a free reward in WinterFest 2019, and players love to wear it during the festive season. This is because Lt. Evergreen is Agent Jonesy wearing a pine tree cameo with Christmas decorations.

It is no surprise that Lt. Evergreen is almost impossible to spot when it is placed near a Christmas tree. Furthermore, the outfit has a built-in emote called Light Up through which Agent Jonesy makes a partial T- pose and stands like a statue.

Even Muselk was surprised to see that players rarely noticed him in front of Christmas trees. So much so that even during intense gunfights, the YouTuber was able to survive between two raging opponents just by standing still.

How to use Lt. Evergreen outfit to hide from opponents in Fortnite

Luckily, exploiting the Lt. Evergreen outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 requires minimal effort. The map already has snow and Christmas trees, and players just need to stand close to them while performing the T-pose.

Another advantage of the Built-in emote is its background music. The emote plays a Christmas song and opponents often assume that the sound is coming from the Christmas tree.

Lastly, to lure more and more players, Muselk used his loot as bait. The creator placed valuable weapons and health items in front of the tree, and then waited for the enemies to get distracted.

It is safe to assume that only veterans own the Lt. Evergreen outfit in Fortnite. Even though the skin was a free reward, it is rare because it was only available during the 2019 WinterFest event.

All in all, players should definitely try the aforementioned 'meme-strat' before the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The snow on the map will melt soon, and a new version of the map that has 'Tilted Towers' will be available thereafter.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha