Fortnite WinterFest 2021: How to get the Frozen Peely skin in Chapter 3 Season 1

WinterFest 2021 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived a few hours ago and players are already excited about the free gifts. Among other cosmetics, players can also get 2 free skins.

All of the gifts have already been leaked ahead of time. However, the highlights of Fortnite WinterFest 2021 have to be the Frozen Peely skin and the Krisabelle skin. Unfortunately, unlike other presents, players cannot open the presents containing these skins right away.

Clearly, players are wondering how to get the Frozen Peely skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. In order to find out, players will first need to identify the box Peely is in and then learn how to open that WinterFest 2021 present.

A guide to unlocking Froezn Peely in Fortnite Chapter 3

WinterFest 2021 comes bearing free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There are a total of 14 gifts that players can unlock one by one. Players will get the option to unlock one new gift each day, and they can get exactly what they want if they know what is inside each box.

In order to get the free Krisabelle outfit, players will need to wait at least a week. However, the wait for Frozen Peely might be longer. Peely is inside a frozen gift box from Fresh Aura in WinterFest 2021.

However, to unlock Frozen Peely, players will have to wait for the gift box to thaw. The box has already thawed halfway through, which means players will soon be unlocking the free skin in Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

All the free gifts in Fortnite WinterFest 2021

Frozen Peely in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly a treat. However, aside from him and Krisabelle, there are 12 other free rewards that players can unlock every day until January 6.

You Better Watch Out loading screen

Loot in the Mountains music

Auroral Arc contrail

Sentinel glider

Snowflake banner icon

Bombastic WinterFest spray

Holly Hatchets harvesting tool

Choice Knit emote

Twinkly weapon wrap

Wooly weapon wrap

Snowplower harvesting tool

It's Perfect emote

Unfortunately, it seems like players will have to wait until the last week of WinterFest 2021 to unlock Frozen Peely in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Saman