Fortnite WinterFest 2021 Presents unboxing guide: Every box and its content revealed in order

WinterFest 2021 is right around the corner for Fortnite players. The Christmas season has officially arrived and Fortnite intends to celebrate. What they're doing this year is not unfamiliar to players, as its been done in the past. Fortnite is giving several free gifts to players through the revised version of Crackshot Cabin that debuted in 2019.

A new leak has shown exactly which boxes hold what and the order in which they're opened. Here's what Fortnite players can expect when they begin opening the gifts from WinterFest 2021.

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 leak shows which boxes hold which gifts

The leak comes courtesy of iFireMonkey on Twitter, who is considered to be one of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite community. Also according to the leak, Frozen Peely is not in the image because it's a frozen gift from elsewhere.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Want a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing!



Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image.



Thanks ❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present GuideWant a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing!Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image.Thanks @MattTheo_ for helping me confirm this image is accurate! ❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present GuideWant a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing!Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image.Thanks @MattTheo_ for helping me confirm this image is accurate! https://t.co/igr48QHwBG

According to the leak, these are the gifts Fortnite players can expect to receive when the cabin opens up:

Krisabelle skin

You Better Watch Out loading screen

Loot in the Mountains music

Auroral Arc contrail

Sentinel glider

Snowflake banner icon

Bombastic WinterFest spray

Holly Hatchets harvesting tool

Choice Knit emote

Twinkly weapon wrap

Wooly weapon wrap

Snowplower harvesting tool

It's Perfect emote

Krisabelle is the free skin available in one of the boxes this year (Image via Epic Games)

The order seems to be irrelevant. It doesn't appear to matter which boxes get opened first, although the box with the Krisabelle skin is locked until all other gifts have been opened first. This is the same way that Fortnite has done it in previous WinterFest events. Players can't open that box until last, which effectively gives it away.

yes @Yes_Erick_AR @iFireMonkey @MattTheo_ Actually you need to wait for the last day to get Isabelle @iFireMonkey @MattTheo_ Actually you need to wait for the last day to get Isabelle

Players have already begun unlocking these gifts. Obviously, there are gifts that are better than others in this giveaway, so it's helpful to know which boxes have what.

Also Read Article Continues below

It kind of defeats the purpose of Christmas and gift-giving, but this way Fortnite players can prioritize and unlock the gifts they want first and saving the lesser ones for later.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider