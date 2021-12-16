Fortnite WinterFest 2021 Presents unboxing guide: Every box and its content revealed in order

WinterFest 2021 is right around the corner for Fortnite players. The Christmas season has officially arrived and Fortnite intends to celebrate. What they're doing this year is not unfamiliar to players, as its been done in the past. Fortnite is giving several free gifts to players through the revised version of Crackshot Cabin that debuted in 2019.
A new leak has shown exactly which boxes hold what and the order in which they're opened. Here's what Fortnite players can expect when they begin opening the gifts from WinterFest 2021.
Fortnite WinterFest 2021 leak shows which boxes hold which gifts
The leak comes courtesy of iFireMonkey on Twitter, who is considered to be one of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite community. Also according to the leak, Frozen Peely is not in the image because it's a frozen gift from elsewhere.
According to the leak, these are the gifts Fortnite players can expect to receive when the cabin opens up:
- Krisabelle skin
- You Better Watch Out loading screen
- Loot in the Mountains music
- Auroral Arc contrail
- Sentinel glider
- Snowflake banner icon
- Bombastic WinterFest spray
- Holly Hatchets harvesting tool
- Choice Knit emote
- Twinkly weapon wrap
- Wooly weapon wrap
- Snowplower harvesting tool
- It's Perfect emote
The order seems to be irrelevant. It doesn't appear to matter which boxes get opened first, although the box with the Krisabelle skin is locked until all other gifts have been opened first. This is the same way that Fortnite has done it in previous WinterFest events. Players can't open that box until last, which effectively gives it away.
Players have already begun unlocking these gifts. Obviously, there are gifts that are better than others in this giveaway, so it's helpful to know which boxes have what.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It kind of defeats the purpose of Christmas and gift-giving, but this way Fortnite players can prioritize and unlock the gifts they want first and saving the lesser ones for later.