Top 5 pay-to-win Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 

Fortnite is a free-to-play game, so the primary source of revenue for developers is in-game transactions. Cosmetics are one of the hottest selling items. Developers routinely introduce new cosmetics to entice fans into purchasing one at varying prices. Players can buy items from the shop in exchange for V-Bucks. Usually, these purchases are made to flaunt unique outfits.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Keep your big-brain plays to a minimum or those hungry for brains may find you.Check the Shop for the return of the Ghoul Trooper & Brainiac Outfits! Keep your big-brain plays to a minimum or those hungry for brains may find you.Check the Shop for the return of the Ghoul Trooper & Brainiac Outfits! https://t.co/mvSSOgdqXf

However, none of the cosmetic items in Fortnite are supposed to give players an in-game advantage. Cosmetics are purely for enhancing visual appeal. While most skins in Fortnite have remained true to this rule, some have deviated from the norm. The community labeled these skins pay-to-win.

Overpowered Fortnite skins in Chapter 2

1) Groot

The Fortnite map is full of greenery and trees. Epic Games might have forgotten this fact while releasing the Groot outfit. Groot is a walking tree, so skin owners can easily hide near trees and bushes.

Groot skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Several players complained about the Groot skin during Chapter 2 Season 4 but the developers didn't take any action.

2) Bush Ranger

Bush Ranger is called a pay-to-win skin for the same reasons as Groot. As the name suggests, the Bush Ranger is covered with leaves and aids players in camouflaging flora.

Pay-to-win Bush Ranger outfit in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Bushes are spread across the Fortnite map and finding one isn't a big deal for players. Accordingly, the Bush Ranger skin is heavily used to troll and surprise others.

3) Lt. Evergreen

Lt. Evergreen is a version of Agent Jonesy disguised as a Christmas tree. Even though this outfit is not pay-to-win at all times, players can use it during the holiday season and hide amidst the plethora of Christmas trees on the map.

Lt. Evergreen skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Following Fortnitemares 2021, Christmas and New Year celebrations will begin in Chapter 2 Season 9. It is safe to assume that many players will exploit the Lt. Evergreen skin during that time.

4) Iron Man skin

The latest skin to be considered pay-to-win is the Iron Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, this is because of an exciting glitch that GKI discovered.

Interestingly, after getting 10 kills in the Late Game LTM, players need to use the built-in Iron Man emote. Upon doing so, the entire skin disappears and only the weapons remain visible to opponents.

5) The Superhero skins

The list of pay-to-win skins will always remain incomplete without the Superhero skins released during Chapter 2 Season 4. Fortnite allowed players to customize Superhero outfits but this feature was exploited to create pitch black outfits that were hard to spot.

Pay-to-win superhero skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Things took a bitter turn when the Superhero skins in Fortnite started giving an unfair advantage in competitive games. Epic Games had to disable and nerf the skins following a severe backlash from the community.

Fortnite is set to release a wide range of spooky outfits in the upcoming weeks for Fortnitemares 2021. The 18.20 update is right around the corner, so leaks regarding new cosmetic items will also surface soon.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen