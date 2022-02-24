22 reasons why you should play Fortnite in 2022, ranked

Fortnite Chapter 3 had a great start when launched in November 2021. Players were introduced to new features and weapons that changed the Battle Royale forever. Along with that, they experienced ray-traced graphics and next-gen updates on newer consoles and PCs.

While certain loopers miss the OG days of Fortnite, the newer player base can't seem to resist the new age of the looped island with new additions. More and more users are playing the game than ever.

22 reasons to play Fortnite in 2022

22) New creative maps

Creators are getting ambitious with new creative maps featuring the mechanics of Chapter 3 and weapons for the community to experience.

21) Quadcrashers

Quadcrashers were added back to Chapter 3, but with a newly added feature that allows these vehicles to run using only gas. Sadly, OG gamers will face disappointment.

20) Flipped Island

At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8's live event, The Foundation and his team, The Seven, flipped the island to protect all of reality. The island that loopers are experiencing now is the Home of the Seven.

19) Thunderstorms

Players can now get hit by random spawning thunderstorms on the island and get a speed boost by simply getting thunderstruck!

18) Mysterious loot ship

A mysterious loot ship spawns randomly on shores across the island, offering several chests to loot from. It seems like pirates lost their treasure!

17) Vaults

Players can only open vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 by scanning a minimum of two players standing in front of them instead of keycards in Chapter 2. However, the vault at Covert Canyon can be opened using a keycard obtainable by eliminating the NPC boss there.

16) Legends Landing FNCS hub

Epic introduced the community to a new experience to enjoy the latest FNCS tournaments by entering a developer-made hub called Legends Landing. Players can play mini-games like Box Fights, 1v1, etc., in the hub while watching live matches.

15) Immersive concerts

Users experienced a new way of attending concerts in Chapter 3 with an immersive creative hub during the Tones & I concert, with several more to come.

14) Tents

A new space to store items and heal was introduced in Chapter 3 called Tents. Players can store items or weapons to carry over in other matches and get a decent health bar when they rest in them.

13) Party Assists are back

Party Assists to complete daily or seasonal quests were added back to the game for users to efficiently complete challenges with their team in the new chapter.

12) Tornadoes

A new way to glide across the map was introduced recently. Tornadoes spawn randomly like thunderstorms across the map, allowing players to fly in and out of one and glide along the way.

11) Klombo

Klombos are new, invincible creatures added to the island yet loved by the entire community for their presence.

10) Gyro controls & flick stick

Controller players received yet another revolutionary update to remain overpowered in Fortnite. Flick stick and Gyro controls allow them to elevate their game and be better than most others' in-game mechanics.

9) Exciting new collaborations

From Uncharted to Silk Sonic, Epic has not held back in collaborating with new, trending popular media, thus adding more in-game cosmetics.

8) New consumables

Chapter 3 introduced loopers to newer ways to heal themselves. Every item, ranging from Pizzas to Shield Kegs, offers advantages during intense gameplay situations.

7) Infinite XP glitches in creative maps

Infinite XP glitches are an ongoing hot trend in Fortnite, where players can use glitches in various creative maps to farm endless amounts of XP and level up faster.

6) Victory Crowns

Victory Crowns are more like a reward system for those users who secure consecutive Victory Royales in BR matches. They can later show off their crowns using the customized emote.

5) The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays the protagonist of the Chapter 3 storyline and the leader of The Seven, The Foundation, which the Fortnite community couldn't believe when it was unveiled.

4) Interesting storyline

The storyline of Chapter 3 focuses on waging war between two factions who have very different motives for the Fortnite Loop and Zero Point. The battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven will be an exciting watch.

3) Return of Tilted Towers

The fan-favorite POI Tilted Towers came back in Chapter 3 Season 1, where players can hot-drop once again to relive the OG Fortnite days.

2) Spider-Man's Mythic Web-Shooters

Touted as the best Mythic in Fortnite history, Spider-Man's Web-Shooters broke the game and offered various gameplay advantages to the loopers.

1) Pray and spray meta

New weapons like the MK-Seven, Stinger SMG, and Machine Pistol forever changed the pray and spray meta and overpowered the balance of weapons in Fortnite.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer