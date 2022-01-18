Tilted Towers returns to Fortnite with major uplifts and secrets

Tilted Towers is finally back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the 19.10 update. After years of anticipation, the most beloved POI in the game is here again, and veterans can recreate their memories from Chapter 1.

The Tilted Towers POI in Chapter 3 is more or less similar to the OG location from Chapter 1 but with better graphics and some minor changes.

In this article, we look at everything Loopers need to know about the Tilted Towers POI in Chapter 3.

Fortnite removes basketball court in Tilted Towers

One of the biggest changes that players will be able to spot in Tilted Towers is the altered basketball court. Apparently, it has been replaced with a soccer field.

On the soccer field, players can interact with the brand-new Galactico NPC who sells the Legendary Stinger SMG and Shield Keg.

In his most recent video on the 19.10 patch, SypherPK seemed elated with the return of Tilted Towers. The YouTuber was amazed to see that a majority share of the lobby was eliminated in just 10 minutes, and only 23 players were alive thereafter.

This is undoubtedly the impact of Tilted Towers. Like the good old days, around 50-60 players land on this POI and a handful enter during the middle or later in the game.

Tilted Towers turns four years old on its return in Fortnite Chapter 3

Interestingly, Tilted Towers was first introduced in Fortnite exactly four years ago. The location has returned to the map on its fourth birthday, which is undoubtedly the best way to celebrate the occasion.

The secret underground bunker in the middle of Tilted Towers still exists, and prominent content creators were delighted to learn that Epic Games has retained such minor elements.

Another secret room is located at the southern end of Tilted Towers. It contains a chest as well, and veterans can revisit such spots now.

Apart from the abundance of snow and some cars, Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 is identical to its Chapter 1 version. However, the developers have added certain props and objects inside the buildings that match well with the latest season's theme.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Fortnite players will constantly land in TIlted Towers now and try to get their hands on the Legendary Stinger SMG from Galactico. The POI's popularity will lead to utter chaos, and for many loopers, this is a dream come true.

