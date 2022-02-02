Is the Covert Canyon (Grotto 2.0) Vault worth looting in Fortnite? Everything you need to know

Fortnite was updated yesterday and introduced several new features to the game. For the first time in Chapter 3, a weapon from a previous season was added to the game with the Heavy Shotgun officially making a comeback. Alongside that, a brand new Mythic SMG was added and a brand new POI was uncovered among many other additions.

Covert Canyon has finally arrived and was revealed to be the Imagined Order's new base. Here, players can fight the IO Boss (Gunnar) and unlock the vault. However, given how difficult Gunnar is to defeat, many players may be wondering if the vault is worth it at all.

How good is the loot in the new Fortnite POI Covert Canyon?

Once players are able to unlock the vault, they'll see why it's more than worth any amount of effort. There are four IO chests and several supply drop crates inside. All the loot that comes from them is considered good loot, especially in terms of rarity.

Oh boy... Covert Canyon Vault Check:- 4 Air Drops- 4 IO Chests- 4 Gold Vaults (Safes)- 6 Ammo Boxes- 2 Large Ammo BoxesIn competitiveOh boy... Covert Canyon Vault Check:- 4 Air Drops- 4 IO Chests- 4 Gold Vaults (Safes)- 6 Ammo Boxes- 2 Large Ammo BoxesIn competitive ✅Oh boy...

Additionally, there are several ammo boxes and safes for players to get tons of ammo and gold bars. To put it simply, there is probably no better place to loot up than the Covert Canyon vault right now.

Additionally, even if players don't kill Gunnar and take his keycard to loot the vault, the loot is incredible. Covert Canyon has several chests, many of which are IO chests which means that there's plenty of loot for everyone in the squad.

However, killing Gunnar and looting the vault will result in incredible loot. He'll drop the keycard (which is essentially a treasure map to the vault) and the Mythic SMG. The Mythic alone is arguably worth the fight.

Gunnar holds the key to the vault (Image via Epic Games)

There is, however, one downside to visiting the vault, especially in solos. Given the novelty of a new POI and the quality of the loot, everyone in the lobby is going to be heading there with most Fortnite players trying their hand at looting the vault.

Sweaty6ix @sweaty6ix The vault at Covert Canyon has four supply drops, four henchman chests, and four safes :o The vault at Covert Canyon has four supply drops, four henchman chests, and four safes :o https://t.co/0zi3a20k2a

Covert Canyon is quickly going to become one of the hottest drops this season, but if Fortnite players manage to make it out alive, the loot is definitely worth it.

