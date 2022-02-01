×
Fortnite brings fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has unvaulted an old classic, the Heavy Shotgun, and players can obtain the weapon from multiple sources (Image via Epic Games)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 01, 2022 09:15 PM IST
News

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has unvaulted the Heavy Shotgun after almost three years. Many new players will be introduced to the weapon for the first time. However, the Heavy Shotgun is an old classic, and a favorite of many players before the Pump shotgun meta replaced it.

The Heavy Shotgun was vaulted back in January 2019. Since then, other shotguns have dominated the genre, with the Pump Shotgun being adored by the masses.

However, before the double pump meta that broke the game, shotgunners in Fortnite preferred to use double Heavy Shotguns because of less swapping time.

Daily Clip: Dobbel Heavy Shotgun #Fortnite https://t.co/a7XUczvMjQ

It is now time for OG players to bask in nostalgia as they drop into Chapter 1 locations like Tilted Towers and dominate the first circle with the classic Heavy Shotgun.

Where will players find the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has provided all the loot locations for the Heavy Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1. Loopers can find this weapon in Chests, floor loot, Supply Drops and Sharks.

Heavy Shotgun is Back!- Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks- Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3- Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s- Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s https://t.co/ZQk6l5O9Th

It also seems like the weapon has been buffed. The base damage of the Common variant has been increased from 70 to 81. The headshot damage is 142, and the reload time will take a mere 4.8 seconds. Earlier it used to take 6.2 seconds to reload the Common variant.

These buffs are quite significant up the chain of variants as the Legendary version will now deal headshot damage of 173 and reload as quickly as 3.9 seconds

Retweet this tweet And I will Drop A follow ..Heavy snipe and shotgun Combo #fortnite #fortnitebattleroyale #fortnitebr #fortnitecommunity #fortnitegame #fortnitesolo #fortniteclips #fortnitegameplay #fortnitestreamer #twitch #twitchstreamer #twitchclips #gaming #gamingclip https://t.co/VejFOrA1bV

The weapon's fire rate has also received a minor buff, but it might go on to provide an enormous impact. It now has a fire rate of 1.3 instead of 1, which was the stat of the 2019 vaulted version.

One of the unique features of this shotgun is that it can deal more damage to structures than to players in the game. With the recent damage buff, this old classic might be one of the more viable options in the game at the moment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
हिन्दी