Fortnite brings fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has unvaulted the Heavy Shotgun after almost three years. Many new players will be introduced to the weapon for the first time. However, the Heavy Shotgun is an old classic, and a favorite of many players before the Pump shotgun meta replaced it.

The Heavy Shotgun was vaulted back in January 2019. Since then, other shotguns have dominated the genre, with the Pump Shotgun being adored by the masses.

However, before the double pump meta that broke the game, shotgunners in Fortnite preferred to use double Heavy Shotguns because of less swapping time.

It is now time for OG players to bask in nostalgia as they drop into Chapter 1 locations like Tilted Towers and dominate the first circle with the classic Heavy Shotgun.

Where will players find the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has provided all the loot locations for the Heavy Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1. Loopers can find this weapon in Chests, floor loot, Supply Drops and Sharks.

HYPEX @HYPEX Heavy Shotgun is Back!



- Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks

- Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3

- Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s

- Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s Heavy Shotgun is Back!- Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks- Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3- Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s- Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s https://t.co/ZQk6l5O9Th

It also seems like the weapon has been buffed. The base damage of the Common variant has been increased from 70 to 81. The headshot damage is 142, and the reload time will take a mere 4.8 seconds. Earlier it used to take 6.2 seconds to reload the Common variant.

These buffs are quite significant up the chain of variants as the Legendary version will now deal headshot damage of 173 and reload as quickly as 3.9 seconds

The weapon's fire rate has also received a minor buff, but it might go on to provide an enormous impact. It now has a fire rate of 1.3 instead of 1, which was the stat of the 2019 vaulted version.

Also Read Article Continues below

One of the unique features of this shotgun is that it can deal more damage to structures than to players in the game. With the recent damage buff, this old classic might be one of the more viable options in the game at the moment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar