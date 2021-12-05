Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event explained: Everything that happened and what it means

The Fortnite Chapter 2 end-of-season live event was spectacular. Although one island was lost in the process, another is about to blossom. However, the question to be asked here is, what does it all mean?

With the Cube Queen supposedly having drowned, what happens next? Will the Last Reality return and Bluevin truly deserve to meet such a horrific end? It's time to answer some of these burning questions.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event: A quick summary

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end-of-season live event teased some tantalizing details. Following the death of Bluevin, the Seven stepped in to save the day. With the island lost, the only thing to do was start over - on the Flipside.

Something is cooking (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Foundation, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, breaks into the Imagined Order underground complex to free Jonesy. After confronting Doctor Slone and her lackeys, he makes his way to the Bridge.

Jonesy is given a laser pistol and the Foundation gets to work. He reconfigures the system to begin flipping the island over. This is where the cut-scene ends and members of the Seven rush to save loopers in Fort Guava.

Don't stop shooting! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once rescued, loopers move deeper into the Imagined Order's base. They regroup with others. But just as they're about to catch their breath, a Caretaker smashes the glass. Water floods the chamber and players find themselves adrift at sea.

Time to swim (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Fortnite Flipside: A new beginning

Players are adrift at sea, moving closer to the island. However, what about the others? What happened to Doctor Slone and the Cube Queen? As of now, nothing is known about these two entities. Nevertheless, they are alive.

Slone is not happy (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Queen is too powerful to drown, while Slone is safe within the IO base. Both are plotting and scheming their next move. Additionally, The Last Reality is also somewhere out there. While the rift to their home world may have closed, they aren't gone. Players can expect to see them in Chapter 3 as well.

On the bright side, the Foundation and the Seven are now protecting the islanders. With Jonesy's help, they will probably find Geno and end IO's tyranny. Perhaps more members of the Seven will also be revealed.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



~ f We flipped the island. Now it’s time to take down the Imagined Order #FortniteFlipped ~ f We flipped the island. Now it’s time to take down the Imagined Order #FortniteFlipped ~ f https://t.co/J6InlVbtd9

Loopers have a lot to look forward to, with Chapter 3 supposedly poised to start November 5 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. It offers a new map, an over-the-top Battle Pass, brand-new in-game mechanics, and endless possibilities.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

