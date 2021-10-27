Who is Geno in Fortnite? Dr. Slone's boss, Singularity, or an all-knowing entity? Everything known so far

In Fortnite, there are tons of characters, many of which are unseen. They all play a role in the game's lore and storyline. Even the collaborative skins like Deadpool and The Mandalorian played crucial roles in the storyline for their seasons, which is what ultimately got the game to this point.

Geno is a character about whom very little is known. He's been a mysterious figure working in the shadows who has not yet appeared on screen. Here's what is known about him so far, and a few theories as to who he might be.

Who is Geno in Fortnite?

Geno is a character first mentioned by Agent Jones in The Zero Crisis Finale (the end of Chapter 2 Season 5). Not much is currently known about this individual, but it is confirmed that Geno is a character that The Seven fear. This is inferred by the fact that The Foundation was willing to work with Agent Jones after his promise to bring The Foundation to Geno, despite Agent Jones recklessness with the Zero Point.

That is the only concrete information out there about Geno. Everything else is just speculation at this point. There are three main theories as to who Geno might be, and they all have at least a little bit of evidence supporting them.

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko Who Is Geno? | TheoryOption 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's OfficeOption 3: Completely unknown character Who Is Geno? | TheoryOption 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's OfficeOption 3: Completely unknown character https://t.co/QtfHmB4Lt8

The first theory is that Geno might be one and the same with the Singularity. Singularity is known to have multiple names in Fortnite and it's not clear what gender this character ultimately is, so Geno can't be ruled out. Additionally, Geno has the Zero Point, and the Singularity has been seen with the Zero Point, which might not be a coincidence.

The second theory is that Geno is Doctor Slone's boss. There is heavy speculation about who the mysterious person pictured shaking hands with Slone is. The image is in her office, but it's shrouded in mystery, which points directly to Geno. Two characters that are intentionally hidden and mysterious? Not likely in Fortnite.

The pictured character could be Geno, or could be anyone (Image via Epic Games)

The third theory is that Geno is a relative nobody, at least for now. Geno could be somebody, but not somebody that's known or has been seen yet. Geno is a real character, but he might be brand new and could be introduced later in Fortnite, which is probably the most likely instance.

