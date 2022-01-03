Fortnite Tents explained: Uses, How to stash and recover items and more

Epic Games was not short of surprises for gamers with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3. The new chapter brings exclusive cosmetics to the game as well as new in-game sliding mechanics. One of the major additions to the game is definitely the arrival of Tents.

The newly added items intrigued gamers as everyone was left wondering about its functionality. The Tents are quite useful entities and this article will discuss them briefly.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Everything about Tents explained

The Tents in Fortnite have quite a number of uses that are beneficial for players. The first and most significant use of the Tents is that players can huddle inside and heal. The feature works in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads modes and is efficient in reviving teammates in case of enemy ambush.

The second use of Tents in Fortnite is to stash and retrieve items. This feature has quite an interesting aspect. Apparently, gamers can stash an item in one game, and can retrieve the same item in the next matches.

How to stash items and retrieve them?

Deploying the Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will reveal two options. One option will be of "Rest." Choosing this option will take the gamer inside the Tent for recovery. Players who are short on their HP can recover while they are inside the Tents.

The other option is "Manage Storage". Choosing this option will open four more options to choose from.

The first three options allow gamers to stack or retrieve items. If any slot is empty, loopers will be shown a short message to "Equip a Stashable Item". Gamers can stash any item of their choice using this option.

If gamers have stashed any items in the Tent in a previous Fortnite match, it can be retrieved easily. Gamers will be prompted to collect the item from the slot.

The third slot is locked and cannot be used until gamers pay the Gold Bars. The fourth option only allows gamers to pack the Tent.

