How to collect gold bars and the best way to spend them in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 6 Epic challenges)

Gold bars are an important in-game currency in Fortnite. Players can use them to buy weapons, healing items, and a host of other things. Despite the "gold bugs" that have persisted since Fortnite Season 6, they continue to be highly sorted after currency, only secondary to V-Bucks.

#Fortnite stole all my 5K Gold bars. And it's not an isolated incident I think. Thanks a lot @FortniteGame @FortniteStatus pic.twitter.com/JXZBWHBx4n — 狐 (@theF1R3F0X) July 9, 2021

Due to high demand, Marigold is tasking players to "live life golden" by collecting and spending 500 gold bars in-game. To sweeten the deal even further, she is offering a total of 60,000 experience points for completing both the challenges. While the task may prove to be a bit difficult, the reward is well worth the effort.

"Collect bars and spend bars" week 6 Epic challenge (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season Week 6 Challenges - All Epic and Legendary Challenges and how to complete them

How to complete the "Collect Bars and Spend Bars" challenge in Fortnite Season 7

Players need to collect 500 gold bars in-game and spend them as well. While the spending part is easy, collecting them is nothing short of exhausting for some players. Nonetheless, there are a few ways in which players can earn 500 gold bars fast.

How to collect gold bars

The easiest way to farm Fortnite gold bars is to stack gold quests in creative mode, then join a live game to complete them. These are the steps to do it:

Enter "Create a Battle Lab."

Interact with NPCs or Payphones and select gold quests that have a duration of 60 minutes.

Enter Team Rumble mode to complete them.

While obtaining and completing gold quests in Battle Royale mode will be less complicated, using this method will allow players to stack multiple gold quests at once, eliminating the need to rush about the map in search of NPCs and Payphones to get quests from.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

How to spend gold bars

Now that the hard part is over, the fun can begin. On average, if a player can complete 10 gold quests in one game, they can earn a minimum of 800 gold bars or more.

While 800 gold bars may seem like a lot, they barely provide enough currency to buy more than one exotic weapon. This leads to the question, which exotic weapon is the best to buy?

Depending on the player's accuracy and playstyle, they can either go for the Night Hawk or Storm Scout sniper rifle. In addition to weapons, players can also spend their gold bars on items in-game. However, buying exotics is by far the best thing to spend 500 gold bars on.

Pat the Pupper! 🐶



Get a #Fortnite Victory Royale! 🏆



Fun Night Hawk run in #FortniteSeason7 for my #DailyDub. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/UMYmCE8osQ — Derry Doberman (@DerryDoberman) June 16, 2021

Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Epic challenges will go live on July 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Also Read: Nighthawk in Fortnite Season 7 - Where to find the exotic, pricing, and other details

Edited by Srijan Sen