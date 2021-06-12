Fortnite Season 7: Fastest way to earn gold bars

Earning gold in Fortnite Season 7 is a bit of a challenge. Caught up between dodging lasers, hiding from aliens, and having to deal with other players, collecting or finding gold bars can become a real nuisance for newcomers and seasoned players.

However, there is an easy way to earn gold bars with a bit of luck and a lot of pre-planning. Setting up the process will take a while, but players can complete several tasks at once to earn a lot of gold in a short time.

Without further ado, it's time to make Midas jealous.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 secret NPC purchase that makes it rain supply drops

Fortnite Season 7: The Golden Escapade

As mentioned above, setting up this process will take some time and effort. However, it is the fastest way to earn gold bars at the moment in Fortnite Season 7.

To start, players will need to enter "Create a Battle Lab." Once in, they can talk to as many NPCs as possible and select gold quests that have a duration of 60 minutes.

Once all NPC's have been spoken to, they next have to go and interact with Payphone and accept gold quests with a 60-minute duration.

After completing these two tasks, players can exit Battle Lab mode and complete the quests in Rumble mode. Despite the rumble update disrupting playability, there are many objectives that players can complete to earn gold bars fast in Fortnite Season 7.

These are some of the easy gold quests that players should obtain

Gold quests from NPCs:

Joey - Dirty Docks - Shotgun elimination (120 gold)

Abstrakt - Retail Row - SMG eliminations (120 gold)

Special Forces - South West of Caty Corner - Assualt Rifle eliminations (120 gold)

Riot - Yellow Steel Bridge - Collect different weapon types (80 gold) (Note - Riot is hostile, and players will have to take him down before interacting)

Sunny - Believer Beach - Fly UFO (200 gold)

Maven - Dinky Dish - Craft an item (120 gold)

Gold quests from Payphones:

Retail Row - Visit Corny Complex (80 gold)

Yellow Steel Bridge - Upgrade a weapon at a weapon bench (120 gold)

Hydro 16 - Hunt Wildlife (120 gold)

Holly Hedges - Ignite structures with fire (120 gold)

Near Mowdown - Collect corn (80 gold)

Blue Steel Bridge - Collect Snipers (80 gold)

Players can use the Hub to quickly move about the map to obtain quests. Getting all the tasks shouldn't take more than 10 minutes. While all these gold quests can be completed in Battle Royale, Rumble is the way to go about them.

Completing all the above-mentioned gold quests will reward players with close to 1,400 gold. By far, this is the fastest way to get gold in Fortnite Season 7.

Watch this video for more information:

Also read: How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 7 - New XP exploit grants over 1 million XP points

Edited by Ravi Iyer