Fortnite Season 7 secret NPC purchase that makes it rain supply drops

Supply drops are a beautiful sight in-game, and in Fortnite Season 7, Epic Games makes it rain, supply drops; for the right price of course. Anyone who's played Fortnite for a while can vouch that supply drops are overpowered given the items they hold.

While it's not a given that every supply drop will have an item of the player's choice, however, a legendary or epic weapon is often a guaranteed find. In addition to weapons, players can get shield potions, medkits and even ammo from a supply drop. In short, a complete loadout.

Those lucky enough to find and secure one gain a decent tactical advantage in-game due to better gear. Sadly though, finding an unopened supply drop during Battle Royale is a rare sight, as players often scramble towards it to claim the items inside.

However, in Fortnite Season 7, supply drops have received a major upgrade, which should make it easier for players to find them. The only catch is that players need to spend a lot of gold bars to make it rain supplies.

How to make it rain supply drops in Fortnite Season 7

By now readers must be wondering, "How do gold bars make it rain supplies?". Well, as it turns out, in Fortnite Season 7, NPCs now sell supply drops. However, the cost is rather steep and it could take some time to gather enough gold bars to buy it.

Nonetheless, if players have the gold bars to spend, they can order a supply drop from three NPCs at the moment. They are:

Rook - Dockside Dish

Marigold - Lazy Lake

Riot - Yellow Steel Bridge

Now, while buying a supply drop may seem like a bright idea, remember that they cost a lot. How much, readers may ask? A whopping 1,250 gold bars, that's how much. However, this is where the surprise comes in.

Purchasing a supply drop provides 10 supply crates that players can search for items. However, the flip side of things is that the supply drop crates drop in random locations and are not private. This means that any player can access them.

Nonetheless, while playing in a full squad, an organized team should be able to collect more than half of the drops. While getting the supplies is an expensive affair, they are worth the gold spent. Hopefully, Epic Games will also introduce a less costly variation of this as Fortnite Season 7 progresses.

