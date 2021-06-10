Fortnite players can now tip the bus driver up to 4000 gold bars

Ever felt like spending a ridiculous amount of Fortnite gold bars all at once? Well, now it's possible. For some unknown reason, in Fortnite Season 7, players can interact with NPCs to tip the Battle Bus driver a whopping 4,000 gold bars.

Generally, players thank the Battle Bus driver for free while jumping off. However, it would seem that Fortnite is now allowing players to once again thank the bus driver by sending a very generous tip.

Bus Driver Tipping:



- Large Tip [4000 GOLD]

- Small Tip [500 GOLD]



Location: Lighthouse pic.twitter.com/JmFcHDVQi2 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

Also Read: Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 are sort of useless

Fortnite's Battle Bus driver must be swimming in gold bars

So, by now, readers must be asking, "Why tip 4,000 gold bars?" The answer? No one knows. According to multiple Fortnite leakers and content creators, no one really knows the purpose of tipping the bus driver in Fortnite.

Well, This is what happens when you spend 4,000 gold on tipping the bus driver #PS4sharehttps://t.co/daKVhdZ12d pic.twitter.com/Mbwhxtlpso — Wattermelon_boi (@NoahSoares2) June 9, 2021

In fact, a player did manage to tip 4,000 gold bars after grinding for over two hours in Fortnite Rumble, and the results were less than satisfactory. While many speculated that there's some sort of unlockable secret, or perhaps a secret quest to be completed upon tipping, nothing of that sort happens.

Also Read: Fortnite Team Rumble update ruins the game mode for players trying to complete challenges

What happened after tipping the bus driver?

To no one's surprise, nothing significant happened after dropping the tip, besides two things. Upon tipping 4,000 gold bars, the player's name was shown in the kill feed, and this sound was played simultaneously.

You can now Tip the Bus Driver



You can choose between a Big Tip or a Small Tip. pic.twitter.com/Wrqjs8g1n4 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

It looks like the Battle Bus driver is reciprocating the generous tip with a special honk. All in all, tipping the bus driver is a massive flex that players can do in-game. Sadly for them, though, the name appears on the kill feed for a moment before disappearing into oblivion.

On the flip side though, players can complete two milestones for spending gold, which should give them 24,000 experience points. This will be useful as the experience points will help towards leveling the Battle Pass. However, apart from the above-mentioned details, there's nothing much else to gain from tipping the driver.

Show some respect man, the bus driver has been driving us for years AND free 🙄 — FreshlyCozy🛸 (@FreshlyCozy) June 8, 2021

Perhaps in the future, Epic Games may reward players with some in-game cosmetics related to the Battle Bus. However, as of now, given how hard gold bars are to collect in-game, players will be better off spending them on exotics, weapon upgrades, rifts, prop disguises, and supply drops.

Also Read: Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 7 - All locations and what they sell

Edited by suwaidfazal