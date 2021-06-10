Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 are sort of useless

When Fortnite leaker HYPEX hinted that in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, llamas would be amazing, he wasn't lying. The llamas in-game at the moment are alive and run about frantically when shot at. They've gone from inanimate objects to absolute drama llamas.

Rather than absorb bullets like a champ, the llamas shuffle about and try to escape from players when they are close by. After being shot at enough, they magically teleport and disappear.

Following their update in Season 7, the llamas have become bullet sponges. At the moment, it's easier to down an NPC than eliminate a llama. Without a joke, taking down a llama is at times even harder than eliminating a player.

However, the problems faced by players run a lot deeper than llamas just being bullet sponges. There are a few issues with llamas that Epic Games needs to address in the next update.

Llamas in Fortnite Season 7 are a nuisance

Compared to the previous season, shooting a llama at the moment is not worth the effort for numerous reasons. While it is fun, the reward doesn't seem to justify the effort. Here are a few reasons why:

1) Bullet Sponges

Llamas have become bullet sponges in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. It takes more effort to down a Llama than it takes to down an NPC. While shooting a moving target is good for practice, after a while, it gets frustrating.

The aliens have tinkered with the beloved #Fortnite LLAMAS!



They now roam around the map, have voice lines, and drop ammo and shield when you damage them.



Imagine chasing down a llama for so long that the storm circle closes in, or worse yet, other players are drawn to the gunshots. Given its HP, it takes a really long time to be eliminated and takes the fun out of it.

2) Loot only on the elimination

Unlike the old llamas that could be easily destroyed and provided loot fast, the ones in Fortnite Season 7 are troublesome, to say the least.

Since they only drop loot only on elimination, owing to them being bullet sponges, players are just going to end up getting ammo and shield potions as a reward for the most part.

It will take a deal of coordination for players to eliminate the llama for loot. Failure to do so will result in a lot of time wasted, which could have been spent doing something else.

3) The disappearing llama act

After doing enough damage, for some reason, the llama will magically disappear. This can become very frustrating for any player who has spent some time chasing it down and shooting it for loot.

Not every player out there has a good aim to land every shot, owing to which the llama can disappear before being taken down, leaving the player standing with a lot of ammo and shield potions as a reward.

