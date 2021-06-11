How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 7: New XP exploit grants over 1 million XP points

With a new Battle Pass system in place for Fortnite Season 7, leveling up to earn Battle Stars has become crucial. Rather than merely advancing through the ranks to unlock cosmetics, players can now pick and choose what they want as a reward.

Just like last season, in Fortnite Season 7, weekly challenges and milestones are by far the best way to climb the Battle Pass ladder. However, grinding out every Battle Royale round to earn experience points is not the only way to level up in-game.

Let’s talk about Battle Stars and the all-new Battle Pass!



To help us break it down we’ve brought in a special guest to give us all the details ⭐👀 #FortniteInvasionhttps://t.co/GkYTSk61TC pic.twitter.com/cBybQLBpzz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

A YouTube channel called "Fortnite Events" has found a way to rake up over one million experience points easily.

While most readers will immediately jump to conclusions about this being clickbait or a glitch that requires a lot of effort, in reality, this method is 100% legit and anyone can do it with ease.

Earn easy XP in Fortnite Season 7

No doubt a lot of players usually use Fortnite Rumble to grind challenges for experience points. However, given the recent scenario following the last update, the Rumble mode has become rather useless in Fortnite Season 7.

#Fortnite Creative LTM Rotation:

Red VS Blue Rumble is now live! pic.twitter.com/603lIWGT59 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 9, 2021

This is where the "Red Versus Blue Rumble" limited time mode comes in to save the day. Playing in this mode, loopers can earn over a million experience points from completing milestones.

How to earn XP fast in Red versus Blue Rumble: A step-by-step guide

Step one load up Fortnite and start "Red versus Blue Rumble" mode.

Once loaded in, leave the starting area, run down the ramp, and use an emote in front of the board (move while using the emote).

Players will be teleported to a small area that will have a shrink ray in it.

Once there, use the shrink ray on the knob in front of the slit to shrink down in size and jump down towards a vending machine.

Interact with it and collect one mechanical part (repeat the process if needed, as the mechanical parts can be used to buy upgrades).

Once done, leave the starting area and enter the vault using one mechanical part.

Obtain the 300 health boost, and buy whatever else needed.

Players can now go about completing milestones without worrying about dying too easily.

Watch the video here to better understand the process:

Why play the Red Versus Blue Rumble mode?

Players should note that the official Fortnite Rumble Mode update hasn't yet been reverted. Despite the backlash from the community, as of this moment in Fortnite Season 7, this mode is the fastest way to level up in-game and earn Battle Stars.

However, Epic Games has removed apples and bananas from this LTM, which players could have consumed for a total of 120,000 XP. Nonetheless, there are about 15 other milestones that can be completed in this mode.

