Fortnite Season 7 XP Exploits: Earn Battle Stars quickly with these new exploits

Fortnite Season 7 kicked off recently as Epic rolled out the v17.00 update for loopers. The game highlighted several significant changes following the update.

Fortnite Season 7 offers loopers a significant number of cosmetics and in-game items in the Battle Pass, including that of Dr. Slone and Rick Sanchez from the Rick and Morty series.

Aliens have invaded Fortnite! Check out the new Battle Pass trailer to get a look at all the new gear you'll be able to unlock in Season 7, including Superman and Rick Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/HZdTCL0aJY — IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2021

Gamers need to grind XPs and rank up the tiers to unlock these rewards. Gamers can use a few glitches to rank up faster in Fortnite Season 7.

This article will reveal the glitches that gamers can use to rank faster and unlock specific rewards.

Fortnite Season 7: XP glitches to unlock Battle Pass rewards

Epic has introduced a significant change in terms of Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 7.

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 7 consists of several pages. All cosmetic and in-game items are inside these pages. Gamers can unlock these pages by claiming a certain number of rewards or by reaching a certain level in Fortnite.

Leveling up will also fetch Battle Stars for loopers. These in-game cosmetics can be unlocked by using these Battle Stars.

Here’s Everything In ‘Fortnite’ Season 7’s Totally Transformed Battle Pass via @forbes https://t.co/AC0LcUnEjp — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 8, 2021

Loopers can use three glitches to grind a huge amount of XP and rank up the tiers.

For the first glitch, loopers need to enter the Battle Lab. This glitch will complete all the challenges in this mode in Fortnite. Gamers will need to set their battle loot to anything other than default.

Gamers will then need to enter the Battle Lab to complete the challenges. Completion of the challenges will reward gamers with XPs that will be beneficial in ranking up.

The second glitch will require gamers to go swimming before the Battle Bus launches. This will complete a hidden challenge and gamers will get a significant amount of XP.

The third and final glitch will require gamers to enter Team Rumble mode. Loopers will be required to glide over a distance before the Battle Bus launches.

Gamers will need to build a series of ramps to achieve significant elevation. After that gamers will be required to jump and open the gliders to glide over a distance.

Performing this action will complete the quest and grant gamers XPs that can be used to rank up.

These are the three glitches that have been revealed so far. Gamers are advised to take advantage of these glitches and rank up before Epic fixes them in upcoming updates.

